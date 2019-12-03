LAKE GEORGE — The Town Board has approved a $6.73 million budget that decreases overall spending and increases the tax levy by less than 1%.
The budget, including fire, water and sewer funds, is a decrease of $89,000, or 1.3% from this year’s spending plan. The tax levy would increase by $18,000 to $2.59 million. This is $87,700 under the town’s $2.68 million cap.
The tax rate for just the town portion of the budget, excluding special districts, is dropping from $1.535 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $1.529. The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would see their town taxes decrease by a little more than a dollar to nearly $360.
Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the budget is mostly status quo with no real changes. The town has had some employees retire, and those people have been replaced with lower-paid workers at a cost savings. No new positions were added.
The town had to change health insurance plans after the cost for its current carrier went up exorbitantly, according to Dickinson.
“It’s 15 grand more (per employee) We’re not paying for it,” he said.
Property taxes fund a little more than 38% of the budget. There is also $2.35 million in sales tax being used, $648,000 in various fees and fines, $315,000 from occupancy tax revenues, $200,000 in mortgage tax revenues and about $275,000 in state and federal aid. The town is tapping $345,000 from fund balance.
Dickinson said one difference this year is the town did not leave a portion of its sales tax revenue at the county to offset residents’ county taxes. Town officials decided to keep all the money.
“We used to leave enough there so the county tax was zero. We haven’t been able to do that,” he said.
The Town Board praised the work of Comptroller Jen Farrell.
“I think Jen’s done a great job on this budget,” said board member Marisa Muratori.
