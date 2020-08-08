Lake George boating sees a boom amid pandemic

Scott Olson wasn't sure how the coronavirus pandemic would impact his boat rental business on Lake George back in May.

The owner of Dockside Landing Marina in Hague saw the financial toll the virus was having on businesses throughout the region and was expecting a slower-than-normal season.

But it turns out he was wrong.

Business has been better than ever, and things haven't slowed since marinas were given the go-ahead from the state to reopen just before Memorial Day weekend, Olson said.

"We're having a phenomenal season," he said. "We've never experienced this amount of rental work before."

His 33 rental boats are booked through the middle of the month, and his staff fields dozens of calls everyday from customers looking to reserve one of the vessels.

Boating, Olson said, is the perfect activity in the age of social distancing, where large gatherings are prohibited and travel can be difficult.

"It's an industry that was easily adaptable," he said.

Marina's throughout Lake George have experienced a similar boom, and boat launches have seen an increase in activity as well.