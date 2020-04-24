Lake George boat inspections to start ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Boat washing

The exterior of a boat is washed during a training course for boat inspection and decontamination at the Lake George Forum in 2014. The Lake George Park Commission announced boat washing will start May 21 after it being originally delayed until June 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Post-Star file photo

The Lake George Park Commission announced Thursday evening the mandatory boat inspection program will get underway on May 21.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the program was originally delayed until June 1, which was announced earlier this month. 

Traditionally the program has started on May 1. 

The Lake George Park Commission also announced it will not be selling registration stickers at inspection stations and they must be purchased beforehand online at http://lgpc.mybigcommerce.com/buy-boat-registrations-here/.

Boaters are still required to have a Lake George boat registration sticker for 2020, and all boats still must arrive at Lake George “clean, drained and dry."

Last year, 33,146 boats were inspected at six inspection stations. Inspectors determined 1,438 boats required decontamination. 

The inspection program began in 2014 after invasive Asian clams were found in the lake. 

