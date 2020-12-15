Lake George boat inspection program experiences record year

LAKE GEORGE — It was a record year for the Lake George Park Commission’s trailered boat inspection program, which made contact with more than 37,000 vessels and prevented 178 invasive species from entering the lake.
Despite being delayed by three weeks due to the coronavirus, inspectors from the program made contact with 37,150 boats either entering or exiting one of the program’s six launch sites, according to a yearly report issued by the Park Commission on Tuesday.
The previous record of 33,146 was set in 2019.
Boating on Lake George was one of a handful of outdoor activities that experienced a surge in popularity due to the pandemic, which restricted travel and shuttered popular attractions. Trailheads were also crowded, including some of less popular ones scattered throughout the basin.
“This season saw 4,004 (10.8%) more total boater contacts/inspections performed than last year, the previous busiest year, all within a condensed season,” according to the report.
The trailered boat inspection program was adopted by the Park Commission in 2014 as a way of preventing invasive species from entering Lake George, but was started years earlier by the Lake George Association.
Under the program, all trailered boats — including jet skis and sailboats — must be inspected before entering the lake unless they have a control seal indicating the vessel has not entered a different body of water since being pulled from Lake George previously.
Canoes and kayaks are not subject to inspection.
Inspectors have made contact with 212,859 boats since the program was adopted, and prevented 987 invasive organisms from entering the lake.
Approximately 29% of boats inspected this year did not have a control seal indicating that the vessel had been on a different body of water prior to being launched in Lake George. That’s the equivalent of 10,638 vessels.
Of that, 1,185 vessels, or 11.1%, posed a threat of aquatic invasive species transport, and received onsite decontamination.
A total of 315 vessels arrived at an inspection station carrying some type of visible organism, a 9.75% increase from last year, according to the report.
Most of the 178 invasive species identified were organisms already known to be in Lake George, including 81 samples of Eurasian milfoil and 72 samples of zebra mussels.
But inspectors did collect three species with no known presence in the lake this year, including hydrilla, fanwort and quagga mussels.
Million Dollar Beach remained the most popular launch site, accounting for 16,317 total inspections, or 48% of the overall inspections carried out.
Sites at Norowal and Mossy Point accounted for 8,277 and 8,241 total inspections, respectively.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
