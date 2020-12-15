Lake George boat inspection program experiences record year

Under the program, all trailered boats — including jet skis and sailboats — must be inspected before entering the lake unless they have a control seal indicating the vessel has not entered a different body of water since being pulled from Lake George previously.

Canoes and kayaks are not subject to inspection.

Inspectors have made contact with 212,859 boats since the program was adopted, and prevented 987 invasive organisms from entering the lake.

Approximately 29% of boats inspected this year did not have a control seal indicating that the vessel had been on a different body of water prior to being launched in Lake George. That’s the equivalent of 10,638 vessels.

Of that, 1,185 vessels, or 11.1%, posed a threat of aquatic invasive species transport, and received onsite decontamination.

A total of 315 vessels arrived at an inspection station carrying some type of visible organism, a 9.75% increase from last year, according to the report.

Most of the 178 invasive species identified were organisms already known to be in Lake George, including 81 samples of Eurasian milfoil and 72 samples of zebra mussels.