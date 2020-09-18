Lake George boat inspection prevents invasive species from entering lake

LAKE GEORGE — Another invasive species was prevented from entering Lake George when boat inspectors spotted the aquatic plant during a routine inspection last month.
Inspectors from the Lake George Park Commission, working at the Dunham’s Bay launch site, spotted hydrilla on a vessel that recently boated in the Connecticut River.
The plant, indigenous to Asia, is not currently known to be in Lake George, but is a potential threat, according to the Lake George Association, which identified the species.
“This catch once again raises the concern that some boaters are not taking proper precautions with their own vessels,” said Walt Lender, director of the Lake George Association, in a news release.
The annual inspection program got off to a late start this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but has had one of its busiest seasons since the program began in 2014.
Earlier this year, inspectors managed to prevent two other invasive species — fanwort and quagga mussels — from entering the lake.
The Lake George boat inspection program was delayed by three weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but inspectors have already made contact with 1,500 more boats through July 31 than they did last year.
Hydrilla was first discovered in New York in a small pond in Orange County in 2008. It has since been found in various waterways across 11 additional counties throughout New York, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The plant can quickly take root, growing up to an inch a day and forming large mats on the surface, which can displace native species and make waterways difficult to navigate. The mats can grow several feet thick, according to DEC.
Hydrilla is one of several species listed as part of the Lake George Invaders Program, a citizen-scientist effort coordinated by the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program.
Under the program, volunteers seek out invasive species along the lake’s shores.
“It truly was an unwelcome discovery,” Kristen Wilde, the director of education for the Lake George Association, said in the release.
Wilde identified the species after inspectors removed it from the vessel.
Several invasive species have been discovered in the region in recent months, including the emerald ash borer and hemlock woolly adelgid.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.