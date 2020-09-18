Lake George boat inspection prevents invasive species from entering lake

LAKE GEORGE — Another invasive species was prevented from entering Lake George when boat inspectors spotted the aquatic plant during a routine inspection last month.

Inspectors from the Lake George Park Commission, working at the Dunham’s Bay launch site, spotted hydrilla on a vessel that recently boated in the Connecticut River.

The plant, indigenous to Asia, is not currently known to be in Lake George, but is a potential threat, according to the Lake George Association, which identified the species.

“This catch once again raises the concern that some boaters are not taking proper precautions with their own vessels,” said Walt Lender, director of the Lake George Association, in a news release.

The annual inspection program got off to a late start this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but has had one of its busiest seasons since the program began in 2014.

Earlier this year, inspectors managed to prevent two other invasive species — fanwort and quagga mussels — from entering the lake.

