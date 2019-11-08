{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — The town and village of Lake George will hold a public workshop on the Lake George Climate Action Plan at the Town Hall, 20 Old Post Road, at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The workshop is being held to present the draft Climate Action Plan to the public and officials and to obtain any final comments regarding the findings, strategies and actions within the document.

