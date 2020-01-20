Lake George board backs Americade's block party plans for 2020

The board voted 4-1 to approve the request for the block party going back on Beach Road, upon the consent of the county. Blais, Perry, Root and Trustee Joe Mastrodomenico voted in favor. Deputy Mayor John Earl voted in opposition.

Adirondack Nationals Car Show

As traffic issues appear to be worked out for this event, Blais is taking issue with another longstanding event in the village — the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Blais said in his annual newsletter that the September event attracts many people who watch hot rods burn out on the streets, which leave those streets blackened with tire marks. There have been a few accidents, he wrote.

“The sheriff utilizes every person possible to assist and make the show as safe as possible. They are outnumbered and cannot possibly stop every violation that occurs, particularly after the (car) cruise ends on Friday and Saturday,” he wrote.

Blais stated that the show has outgrown the confines of the village and would be more suitable for a place like the New York State Fairgrounds.

“Somehow we all need to balance the events that come to our region that is so popular, to make them safe and enjoyable for all,” he said. “Eventually we will all have to decide that some events do not fit our area and turn our attention away from greed to safety, peace and tranquility that we so much enjoy.”

