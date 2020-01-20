Lake George board backs Americade's block party plans for 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Americade’s block party will be back on Beach Road this year, after the organizer and village officials agreed to work to alleviate traffic issues.
Last month, representatives of the Lake George Steamboat Co. expressed concern that shutting down one lane of the road for a live band concert hurt their business by preventing customers and even employees from getting to their site.
Last year was the first time the block party had been on Beach Road. The first year, in 2018, it was on Canada Street, but it was moved after local merchants complained that it hurt their business.
Americade organizer Christian Dutcher appeared at the Village Board meeting on Jan. 13 to address the issue.
Mayor Robert Blais said he believes the concerns about the Beach Road location can be alleviated with signs.
Luke Dow, of the Lake George Steamboat Co., said some people were confused by the "road closed" signs last year and thought they could not access the lake cruise business.
“Buses were being turned away from getting to us,” Dow said.
He suggested posting a sign that says that the road is closed in 100 feet after his business.
“That way they know we’re still accessible,” he said.
Another suggestion is to put a sign coming off Westbrook Road directing people to turn left to get to the Lake George Steamboat Co.
He also suggested putting a person on Canada Street directing traffic.
Public Works Superintendent Keith Lanfear said Americade should rent electronic signs to let people know about traffic detours.
You have free articles remaining.
Trustee Ray Perry suggested the village also post the information on its electric reader board in front of Shepard Park, saying that traffic is heavy on Beach Road and to avoid the area if they are not attending the event.
Dow said the village should also use social media, including Facebook, to get the word out.
Dutcher said he wants to keep holding the block party because it has been a success.
“It’s a much smaller footprint, but it achieved the objective, which was to provide a new, entertaining, free venue to attract a slightly younger demographic,” he said. “We’re always trying to keep energy high at Americade and bring in new fresh blood.”
Trustee John Root said he is glad that the issue is being resolved.
“I think it’s refreshing that all the parties are working together here instead of warring. It’s nice that you got together and worked out a solution,” he said.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the request for the block party going back on Beach Road, upon the consent of the county. Blais, Perry, Root and Trustee Joe Mastrodomenico voted in favor. Deputy Mayor John Earl voted in opposition.
Adirondack Nationals Car Show
As traffic issues appear to be worked out for this event, Blais is taking issue with another longstanding event in the village — the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
Blais said in his annual newsletter that the September event attracts many people who watch hot rods burn out on the streets, which leave those streets blackened with tire marks. There have been a few accidents, he wrote.
“The sheriff utilizes every person possible to assist and make the show as safe as possible. They are outnumbered and cannot possibly stop every violation that occurs, particularly after the (car) cruise ends on Friday and Saturday,” he wrote.
Blais stated that the show has outgrown the confines of the village and would be more suitable for a place like the New York State Fairgrounds.
“Somehow we all need to balance the events that come to our region that is so popular, to make them safe and enjoyable for all,” he said. “Eventually we will all have to decide that some events do not fit our area and turn our attention away from greed to safety, peace and tranquility that we so much enjoy.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.