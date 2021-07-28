Lake George Beach Club server gets $1,840 tip

LAKE GEORGE — When Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato looked at the receipt last Friday after serving a family a pizza dinner, he did a double-take.
The customer had tipped $1,840 — about a 2,500% gratuity.
“Honestly, I was kind of speechless. All I could really say was ‘thank you’ — almost holding back tears. You never expect that to happen to you,” said Sanchez-Anunziato.
Sanchez-Anunziato has been working for the restaurant on Lower Montcalm Street for about three years. He said he has never gotten a tip that big.
Nothing else about the dinner was out of the ordinary. Sanchez-Anunziato was waiting on a couple and three children. The man was asking about the pizza.
“He’s got his phone out and doing a pizza review,” said.
The customer asked him to try a bite of the pizza and give it a rating. The waiter gave it an 8.4.
“He kind of dropped the bomb on me that he was the owner of Paesan’s Pizza, which is where we get our pizzas from,” Sanchez-Anunziato said.
Frank Scavio, owner of the Guilderland-based shop, said he decided to take his family to the Lake George Beach Club that night. He had noticed the business was ordering a lot of his pizzas, which are pre-made and ready to be put in the oven to finish baking. Every other table had one of his pizzas on it that night.
Scavio chatted with Sanchez-Anunziato and Lake George Beach Club owner Jose Philomeno about the challenges of the hospitality business.
After revealing who he was, Scavio said he was not there just to review pizza but to help support local businesses.
The generous tip came on a $74 bill. Scavio used the 8.4 score, multiplied it by 100 and then tacked on another $1,000.
“I felt like I had to do something to help Raffaele out and let them know how much we appreciate all the waiters, waitresses, bartenders, cooks. We can’t do it without them,” Scavio said.
Scavio said he believes in paying it forward — a lesson he learned from his father.
Sanchez-Anunziato, 27, said Scavio told him keep $840 for himself and spread the other $1,000 around to the other wait staff.
Sanchez-Anunziato, who attended Queensbury High School, said he is going to use the money to pay bills and student loan debt. He attended the University at Albany.
“It’s been tough for everybody in the service industry this past year because of COVID. Now not a lot of people want to work. He wanted to give back to everyone who works hard,” he said.
Sanchez-Anunziato, who lives in Lake George, said he enjoys the family environment at the club, and thanked owner Jose Philomeno for his support of the staff.
He is thankful for Scavio’s tip.
“I definitely want to pay it forward,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.