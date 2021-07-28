Lake George Beach Club server gets $1,840 tip

LAKE GEORGE — When Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato looked at the receipt last Friday after serving a family a pizza dinner, he did a double-take.

The customer had tipped $1,840 — about a 2,500% gratuity.

“Honestly, I was kind of speechless. All I could really say was ‘thank you’ — almost holding back tears. You never expect that to happen to you,” said Sanchez-Anunziato.

Sanchez-Anunziato has been working for the restaurant on Lower Montcalm Street for about three years. He said he has never gotten a tip that big.

Nothing else about the dinner was out of the ordinary. Sanchez-Anunziato was waiting on a couple and three children. The man was asking about the pizza.

“He’s got his phone out and doing a pizza review,” said.

The customer asked him to try a bite of the pizza and give it a rating. The waiter gave it an 8.4.

“He kind of dropped the bomb on me that he was the owner of Paesan’s Pizza, which is where we get our pizzas from,” Sanchez-Anunziato said.