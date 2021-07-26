Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival coming in August

LAKE GEORGE — Another new event is coming to the region — the Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival.

Craftproducers is holding the three-day event at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons from Aug. 13 to 15. It will feature ribs, brisket and chicken, along with side dishes of collards, coleslaw, mac and cheese, baked beans and more.

It will also include a selection of beverages from the Boston Beer Company including Sam Adams, Dogfish Head, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, according to a news release from the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

There will also be music, kicking off on Friday with Soul Sky, a bluesy, jam/rock band featuring Jeremy Walz, Tom Dolan, Jeff Prescott, Joe Mele and Mark Emanatian.

Saturday features the George Boone Blues Band and Matt Mirabile. It concludes with Sly Fox and the Hustlers, joined by the other band members for an all-star finale.

Sunday features The Switch, which is a Lake George-based blues and funk band. It performs songs by Zeppelin, BB King, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix and the Allman Brothers, as well as originals.