Lake George Battlefield Park Visitor Center saw more than 2,500 visitors in first year

LAKE GEORGE — The new Battlefield Park Visitor Center surpassed 2,500 visitors in its first year of operation.

"There was no certainty that anywhere near this number of people would visit a new history venue," stated John DiNuzzo, president of the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance, in a news release.

DiNuzzo pointed out that the Alliance “has seen its membership grow by 43% this year, reflecting a heightened awareness of the Battlefield Park and the Alliance’s role in preserving it.”

The Alliance concluded its first season of operation at the Battlefield Park Visitor Center on Monday. The center will reopen in the spring.

"After being first proposed 125 years ago, the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance finally has an interpretive center, displaying artifacts, fort and vessel models, paintings, descriptive history panels, and other museum items that explain the rich history of the park through two 18th-century wars and beyond. It has renewed interest in the historic Northern Lake Tour, which will also encourage tourists to visit other regional historic sites," stated Dr. Russell Bellico, an Alliance trustee and author who championed the creation of a Battlefield Park museum for over 30 years.

There are plans for 2023 exhibits related to major events of the French and Indian War, including “bringing in Indigenous artifacts from the park that were not previously available and expanding our maritime exhibit,” according to the release.

The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance is a volunteer-driven organization of individuals from various regions of the United States and Canada who have an interest in the Lake George region’s critical role in the French and Indian War and American Revolution.