Lake George Battlefield Park receives grant for visitors interpretive center

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance has received a grant to help with costs for a new visitors interpretive center at the park in the spring.
The $22,473 grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust will fund 10 panels that will sequentially explain the history of the park. It will also buy two museum-quality display cases for artifacts that have been found in the park from several recent archaeological projects led by David Starbuck, according to a news release.
The center will be located on the ground floor of the new headquarters for the Lake George Park Commission, which is being constructed on the site.
The idea for an interpretative center has been discussed since 1898, when the land that would become Lake George Battlefield Park was first bought for conservation.
The site was part of the Battle of Lake George, the entrenched camp during the siege of Fort William Henry, and was where the British prepared to attack Fort Carillon (in Ticonderoga) during the French and Indian War, according to a news release. It was also the site of the military hospital for the Americans in 1776 and served as protection for the south end of Lake George during the Revolutionary War.
In addition, the park contains the burial site of the Four Unknown Soldiers of the Battle of Lake George. It is used by the public as a picnic and park, but people may not be aware of the key role the site played in the early history of the United States, according to the alliance.
“We want to change that and we are grateful to the Alfred Z. Solomon Trust for sharing our vision,” said President Lyn Karig Hohmann in a news release.
Alliance Trustee Russell Bellico, who has written books about local history, also has pushed for a visitors center for many years.
Additional funding will be needed to complete the center. The alliance would like an additional section to display artifacts related to Native Americans, which are currently in storage in Albany.
Earlier in 2019, a cemetery related to a 1776 American hospital was discovered, and the alliance would like to have a historically accurate uniform of a First Battalion Pennsylvania solider put on display. In addition, buttons from a uniform were found during an excavation.
The alliance already has commissioned an original illustration of a ranger in front of the park’s stockade fort by Gary Zaboly. A scale model of the radeau class ship, Land Tortoise, done by Dale Henry, has been completed, along with a painting of the park as it appeared in 1759, done by Ernest Haas.
People interested in supporting the effort to construct the center or in joining the alliance can contact fortgeorgealliance@gmail.com.