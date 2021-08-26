Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance elects officers

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance has elected several new officers and trustees including a new president.

Dr. Lyn Karig Hohmann is stepping down after 10 years as president. She said in a news release that the board and the alliance’s membership have been instrumental to accomplish the goal of creating a Visitor Interpretative Center, which will open later this summer.

Hohmann singled out the efforts of Dr. Russell Bellico as the “inspiration” for developing the center and spending countless hours to ensure the historical accuracy of the displays.

The center will be housed in the new headquarters building of the Lake George Park Commission.

Hohmann is staying on the board.

The alliance’s new president is John DiNuzzo, of Trumbull, Connecticut, and Lake George, who was formerly the vice president and a board member since 2016.

The new center will house artifacts and exhibits relating to the French and Indian War and American Revolution battles that took place in and around the park, as well as displays related to Native Americans who fished and hunted there.