LG Battlefield tours June 17-18

The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance will be conducting guided tours of the park’s unique history as a key site in the French and Indian War and the American Revolution as part of New York State’s “Path Through History Weekend” on June 17 at 11 a.m. and 18 at 1 p.m.

Prior registration is recommended by emailing info@lakegeorgebattlefield.org. There is no fee to participate.

The tours start from the Lake George Battlefield Park Visitor Center at 75 Fort George Road.

The Alliance, formed in 2001 to help preserve the site and educate the public on its importance to American history, is providing trained tour guides who will point out the ruins of Fort George (constructed in 1759), the burial place of four unknown soldiers who were killed in the Battle of Lake George (1755), the park’s historic statues and what they commemorate, and the remnants of hospitals and kilns that served soldiers during the two 18th century conflicts, among other noteworthy areas within the Battlefield Park.

The Lake George Battlefield Park Visitor Center will also be open on both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center has added new features this season, including Native American artifacts from the pre-Colonial period and remnants of a 1758-vintage bateau used by the British, providing a further connection to the site’s storied history.

SMSA to announce raffle winner

GLENS FALLS — St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School will hold a picnic Sunday to celebrate graduates, pastors and to announce the winner of a Toyota Rav4.

The raffle of the vehicle, donated by Romeo Toyota of Glens Falls, raised $50,000 with all 1,000 tickets sold for the first time in the raffle’s history. This is one of the major fundraising efforts for SMSA, supporting many of its operating costs as well as providing tuition assistance for families. Last year, the school offered over $100,000 in tuition support to kindergarten through eighth grade families, according to a news release.

Additionally, there will be a celebration marking the 10th anniversary year of pastoral service for Fr. Scott Vanderveer, 60 years for Fr. Liam Condon, and an opportunity to introduce the community to Pat Gormley, SMSA’s new principal.

The picnic starts at 12:30 p.m. at the school at 10-12 Church St. with raffle drawing at 1 p.m. and celebration ceremony to follow.