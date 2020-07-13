Lake George bars voice concerns about state mask mandate

Some businesses have come up with ways to respect any potential medical conditions while addressing safety concerns.

The Lake George Beach Club has been handing out plastic face shields to anyone claiming to have a medical condition.

"We had a few people with a fake sign that says 'I have a disability' — they found it online," Jose Filomeno, the restaurant's manager, said.

"I said 'fine' and gave them a face shield and they gave me the finger and walked out."

Lake George attracts thousands of people from other states who aren't necessarily aware of the guidelines New York has in place, Blais said.

"We're faced with dealing with people from not all over the country but even all over the world," he said.

Joe Mondella, who co-owns The Lagoon on Canada Street, suggested the village create a placard that restaurant and bar owners can display, alerting customers to the guidelines.

The village recently hired a COVID-19 inspector to ensure all businesses are complying.

"It would be great to have something sealed and official that says these are the rules, we've been inspected and here's what you need to follow," Mondella said.