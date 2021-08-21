Lake George Association unveils new tool for reporting water quality concerns

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association has unveiled a new tool to report potential water quality concerns around the basin.
LGReport.org allows users to complete a simple form, attach photos and document the exact location of their concern. The LGA scientific team will review all notifications and determine the appropriate course of action, according to a news release.
Anything from sediment runoff, soil erosion, excessive land clearing, invasive species and harmful algal blooms can be reported.
The form also includes a direct link to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Suspicious Algal Bloom Report Form.
“Protecting Lake George from its most significant water quality threats requires the vigilance of everyone who lives on or around the Lake or spends any time there,” Eric Siy, president of the LGA, said in a statement. “We encourage anyone who spots anything that doesn’t look right to report it ASAP. Erring on the side of caution is the right thing to do when it comes to protecting Lake George.”
The new tool comes amid growing concerns about the water quality of Lake George.
Three harmful algal blooms have been confirmed since last fall, and the emergence of terrestrial invasive species, like hemlock woolly adelgid, are also being closely monitored by environmental groups and state agencies.
Earlier this year, the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George, two of the lake's most prominent protectors, merged in order to combat the growing threats to the lake.
Concerns about the lake's water quality have also prompted the Lake George Park Commission and the Warren County Board of Supervisors to take a closer look at issues relating to faulty septic systems.
Warren County is considering adopting a septic transfer law, which would require all septic systems along certain water bodies to be inspected when sold.
The Park Commission is in the early stages of reviewing data, which will help determine what, if any, regulations are needed to regulate septic systems around the basin.
It's unclear when final regulations will be handed down.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.