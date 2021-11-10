Lake George Association to host webinar on septic systems

LAKE GEORGE — Septic system owners throughout the Lake George basin are invited to attend a free webinar about how to make sure the equipment is working properly to protect human health, drinking water supplies and water quality.

“Septic Systems & Lake George: Where We Are, Where We’re Headed, What You Need to Know to Protect Our Lake,” will be presented live on Zoom on Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The session will be hosted by Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky and LGA Senior Program Executive Walt Lender and will include a question-and-answer session.

To register, visit bit.ly/LGASepticWebinar. For those who cannot attend, the event will be recorded and available at the LGA website.

Among the topics to be covered are: the science and data on septic system risks, excess nutrient loading and the threat of Harmful Algal Blooms, proper system maintenance and how to identify the signs of a failing system, the latest in onsite waste management technologies and the financial assistance that is available to pay for them.

There will also be a review of the septic system regulations being discussed at the Lake George Park Commission, Warren County and local municipalities.

