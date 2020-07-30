Lake George Association names new president, board members

The Lake George Association announced its new president and election results for its all-volunteer board of directors during its recent organizational meeting.

Pete Menzies of Bolton will lead the association for the next year.

Menzies and his family are longtime members of the LGA, and have a long history of owning property in Bolton, according to a news release.

“I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the LGA’s future," Menzies said. "This board and this staff are a smart and powerful combination — and we are going to continue to accomplish a lot working together.”

Menzies replaces Carla Burhoe, owner of Canoe Island Lodge in Diamond Point, who decided to step back this year as her business has changed dramatically because of the pandemic and requires more of her attention.

“This summer is presenting new challenges for many businesses, including mine,” she said. “Pete and I had worked together as president and executive vice president, and I knew that he could step up and lead the LGA so I could devote my energies to ensuring Canoe Island Lodge, like the LGA, is here for many more decades.”