Lake George Association names new president, board members

The Lake George Association announced its new president and election results for its all-volunteer board of directors during its recent organizational meeting.
Pete Menzies of Bolton will lead the association for the next year.
Menzies and his family are longtime members of the LGA, and have a long history of owning property in Bolton, according to a news release.
“I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the LGA’s future," Menzies said. "This board and this staff are a smart and powerful combination — and we are going to continue to accomplish a lot working together.”
Menzies replaces Carla Burhoe, owner of Canoe Island Lodge in Diamond Point, who decided to step back this year as her business has changed dramatically because of the pandemic and requires more of her attention.
“This summer is presenting new challenges for many businesses, including mine,” she said. “Pete and I had worked together as president and executive vice president, and I knew that he could step up and lead the LGA so I could devote my energies to ensuring Canoe Island Lodge, like the LGA, is here for many more decades.”
“I am thankful that he could step up immediately,” Burhoe said. “I am happy to support him and the LGA in any way that I can.”
Elected as executive vice president was Mary Caravella, who splits her time between Cotton Point in Bolton and Connecticut, where she is an associate professor in residence at the UConn School of Business.
Bill Dutcher of Pilot Knob was re-elected as vice president; Bob de Buys of Hague was re-elected as treasurer and Jim Casaccio of Bolton was elected as secretary.
As for the LGA board, six members were elected and two members were re-elected.
Those receiving new terms include: Jim Casaccio of Diamond Point; Geoff Cook of Lake George; Dan Davies of Cleverdale; Keith Ferguson of Bolton and Mount Kisco; Ken Parlin of Hague; and Bennett Van Wert of Saratoga and Hague.
Charlie Crew of Assembly Point and Ginger Henry Kuenzel of Hague were re-elected.
The Lake George Association was founded in 1885 at the dawn of the American conservation movement when local residents and business owners who were concerned about the conditions of the lake came together to make a difference in its water quality.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.