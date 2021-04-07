Lake George Association members approve merger

LAKE GEORGE — Members of the Lake George Association, voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve a merger with The Fund for Lake George and create what is believed to be the largest lake preservation organization in the country.

A total of 98% of LGA members voted to approve the merger in a 745-15 vote, according to a news release. The merger must now be reviewed by the state’s Attorney General’s Office.

The two organizations announced plans to merge last month, citing a growing number of threats to Lake George, including invasive species and the discovery of the first harmful algal bloom late last year.

“We are thrilled and thankful to the LGA membership for their tremendous vote of confidence in what these two outstanding organizations will be able to accomplish together. As they always do, LGA members have stepped up to protect Lake George,” Pete Menzies, president of the LGA board of directors, said in a statement.

The new organization will retain the LGA name and focus its resources on science-driven water quality protection programs and community education.