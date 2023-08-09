Eric J. Siy, president of the Lake George Association has announced that he will be leaving at the end of the year, a press release from the LGA says.

“I could not be more pleased or proud of all we have accomplished and all we are now doing to make Lake George a working model for freshwater protection," Siy said in the statement.

Peter Menzies, LGA Board Chairman said: “Eric’s visionary leadership and exceptional record of achievement before, during, and after the merger have established the LGA as the uniquely potent force now needed to protect Lake George from intensifying threats.”

Major accomplishments during Siy’s tenure at Lake George include establishment of the strongest aquatic invasive species prevention program in the eastern United States, as well as the North American model for reducing road salt use. He was integral in the replacement of the antiquated wastewater treatment plant at Lake George Village.

Building on the LGA’s success in reducing the use of harmful road salt by as much as 50%, the LGA's Lake Protector program is creating the watershed-wide commitment essential for reducing nutrient pollution that creates harmful algal blooms.

Guiding this work is the advanced science and technology of The Jefferson Project at Lake George, the LGA’s unparalleled partnership with IBM and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute that has made Lake George “the world’s smartest lake."

State Senator Dan Stec, said: “What stands out most in my experience working with Eric is his understanding of the need to work across constituencies and across the aisle to make a real difference. A great example of this was Eric co-testifying at a 2019 State budget hearing with Ed Bartholomew, now deceased, former CEO and President of the Warren County Economic Development Corp. Side-by-side, they made the environmental and economic case for funding replacement of the Lake George Village treatment plant that was polluting Lake George. It was an inspiring moment we can all learn from.”

