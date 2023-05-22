LAKE GEORGE — Residents and businesses around Lake George can now assess their property's impact on the lake and receive recommendations for improvement all in the palm of their hands.

The Lake George Association has launched a first-of-its-kind app that provides property owners with an evaluation of their property’s physical characteristics and how they may be impacting the water body and will offer personalized, science-based recommendations that can implemented to protect water quality.

The association said the app is meant for everyone, even those with no property in the watershed. Users can register for their free LGA Lake Protector Profile at lakegeorgeassociation.org/lake-protector.

“Our LGA Lake Protector Profiles provide need-to-know information that helps guide participation in protection for all who love Lake George,” said LGA President Eric Siy in a news release. “And the LGA team is here to help to ensure we succeed.”

By combining publicly available data with geospatial mapping technology, the LGA science and technical team has created profiles for 9,300 developed properties in the watershed; vacant lands and New York state properties are not included.

The profiles feature eight key physical characteristics that can influence water quality and provide property-specific recommendations for mitigating associated threats: slopes, trees, soil, impervious surface, critical environmental area, water resource area and septic system.

The LGA’s Personalized Protection Profiles cover a variety of water quality threats, but are particularly focused on reducing the amount of excess nutrients, like phosphorus and nitrogen, that enter the lake from stormwater runoff and failing septic systems, according to the news release. Excess nutrients lead to excessive algae growth and the potential for harmful algal blooms.

“Just as we've put Lake George on a low-salt diet through the LGA’s Lake George Road Salt Reduction Initiative, we need to put it on a low-nutrient diet to help reduce the risk of HABs,” Siy said. “But unlike road salt reduction, which is highly dependent on the work of local municipalities, nutrient-reduction requires the help of every individual property owner.”