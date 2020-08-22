Lake George Association faces COVID-related challenges in years ahead

Over the next 10 years, the organization has $60 million in projects lined up that seek to address everything from stormwater runoff to invasive species mitigation.

But the work is made possible only through a series of private donations and numerous public and private grants.

Lender said funding is secure through the end of the year, but he’s concerned about the years ahead, particularly when it comes to securing state grants. Private grants, he said, are expected to remain stable.

The Lake George Association typically receives between $100,000 and $400,000 in state grants each year, depending on the type of project the organization is looking to fund.

But Lender said he’s expecting that money to dry up as the state looks to shore up its own $30 billion budget gap over the next two years because of the pandemic.

“It’s the next few years I’m really concerned about, because we still need to do these projects. There’s still a lot of work to be done to protect Lake George,” he said.

Lender said the loss of state grants could leave the organization with a gap of as much as $250,000. Couple that with the drop in donations, and the Lake George Association could be facing a nearly $300,000 budget gap next year.