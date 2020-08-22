Lake George Association faces COVID-related challenges in years ahead

LAKE GEORGE — Walt Lender is optimistic.
As executive director of the Lake George Association, Lender knows full well the kinds of impacts the coronavirus pandemic has had — and could potentially have — on nonprofits like the one he oversees.
Donations are down from last year, and with the state facing its own COVID-19-related budget shortfall, grants the organization has come to rely on to protect the lake simply may not materialize in the years ahead.
But Lender believes those who care about preserving Lake George will step up, much like they always have.
“We’re still hoping our donors come through for us, and I’m sure they will because we have a very supportive membership base and they’ve always come through for us whenever we needed something,” he said.
The pandemic has put an end to the typical in-person fundraisers the organization has come to rely on in years past. Instead, Lender said, they’ve been forced to adapt, finding innovative ways to raise money.
The organization’s annual gala, typically held in June at The Sagamore in Bolton Landing, was canceled this year because of the state’s ban on large public gatherings. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, typically netting around $100,000, Lender said.
Instead, the organization “made the best of a bad situation” by asking members to donate their ticket proceeds and hosting a virtual wine tasting instead.
The event was a hit, according to Lender. The organization raised just over $64,000.
“Everybody really enjoyed it,” he said.
But Lender is all too aware of the $36,000 shortfall.
Donations are vital to the Lake George Association, which has been working to protect Lake George since 1885.
The nonprofit is the oldest lake conservation organization in the U.S., and has spent much of its existence focused on education and preventing damaging chemicals like phosphorus, nitrogen, and even road salt, from entering the lake.
Under normal circumstances, scores of students take part in the organization's Floating Classroom, where they learn about everything from native species to how to protect the lake. The program is still running this year, but with a reduced capacity.
In addition, the organization has invested thousands in invasive species mitigation. The organization spearheaded a boat inspection program back in 2008 aimed at preventing invasives from entering Lake George.
The program has since been adopted by the Lake George Park Commission, and thousands of trailered boats have been inspected before being allowed to enter the lake as a result. Several invasive species, including two earlier this year, have been kept out of the lake’s waters as a result.
Over the next 10 years, the organization has $60 million in projects lined up that seek to address everything from stormwater runoff to invasive species mitigation.
But the work is made possible only through a series of private donations and numerous public and private grants.
Lender said funding is secure through the end of the year, but he’s concerned about the years ahead, particularly when it comes to securing state grants. Private grants, he said, are expected to remain stable.
The Lake George Association typically receives between $100,000 and $400,000 in state grants each year, depending on the type of project the organization is looking to fund.
But Lender said he’s expecting that money to dry up as the state looks to shore up its own $30 billion budget gap over the next two years because of the pandemic.
“It’s the next few years I’m really concerned about, because we still need to do these projects. There’s still a lot of work to be done to protect Lake George,” he said.
Lender said the loss of state grants could leave the organization with a gap of as much as $250,000. Couple that with the drop in donations, and the Lake George Association could be facing a nearly $300,000 budget gap next year.
That could potentially spell disaster for Lake George, Lender said.
Without that funding, the organization will be forced to cut projects, a major setback when it comes to things like stormwater management and protecting the more than 100 streams that feed Lake George.
“It’s very important that we can maintain our funding levels and that we can accomplish these projects,” Lender said.
To do that, Lender said the organization will be reaching out to its donor base in the months ahead and leaning on other sources of revenue to step up funding.
Several online fundraisers are being planned, and the organization has even started a raffle for members who agree to increase their membership dues by 20%, which has already sparked some interest.
“We just started it a couple of weeks ago and we’ve already had a pretty good response,” Lender said.
Still, Lender knows about challenges ahead won’t be easy to navigate.
But he’s confident donors will step up and is focused on carrying out the mission of the Lake George Association — protecting Lake George.
“We’re going to do everything we can to be able to fund those projects,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
