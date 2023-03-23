LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association has appointed an environmental educator as manager of its new Education for Action programs.

Jaimi DeFeo will head what the LGA described as a purpose-driven program dedicated to helping property owners throughout the Lake George Watershed, as well as members of the regional business community and the public, understand the environmental challenges facing Lake George and how to participate in Lake protection.

DeFeo will manage the LGA’s Lake Protector outreach and engagement programs, reaching key constituencies, including property owners and the public, and featuring the popular Floating Classroom. She will also oversee development of new outreach and engagement programs and coordinate volunteer participation in the LGA’s Community Science programs and events. LGA community scientists participate in a variety of programs to monitor water quality, invasive species, harmful and concerning algae growth, and local wildlife populations.

LGA President Eric Siy stated in a news release why she is a good fit for the position.

“From her experience as a college professor to developing environmental education programs for elementary, middle, and high school students, Jaimi is the perfect person to engage, educate and inspire others to act as needed to protect Lake George,” he said.

DeFeo, who has lived in Washington County with her husband for seven years, has more than 15 years of environmental education experience including teaching at Westchester Community College and Nassau Community College, as well as research and education positions, respectively, with The Research Foundation for The State University of Albany and Eden Renewables, a Troy-based international developer of solar energy projects. She also owned and operated an e-commerce website for eco-friendly products.

Since 2019, she has served as an adjunct professor in environmental science and related topics at the Community College of Vermont.

Originally from Massachusetts and a longtime resident of downstate New York, DeFeo earned her bachelor’s degree in geography from SUNY New Paltz, and her master’s in environmental studies from Southern Connecticut State University.

"I came to love Lake George over many years visiting here, and my appreciation for all the Lake means to our regional community from the ecological, economic, and recreational perspectives has only grown since moving here seven years ago," DeFeo said in the news release. “I’m incredibly excited to join the LGA and help people bring together the beauty and calming influence that they love so much about the Lake with the science behind that beauty."

For more information, please visit LakeGeorgeAssociation.org.