Lake George asks people to limit visits to Town Hall

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson is asking the public to limit visits to Town Hall and other public town buildings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Current hours of operation of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. remain in effect but could be scaled back or curtailed, depending on COVID-19 or federal or state mandates, according to a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

People are being asked to use the telephone, regular mail or email to correspond with town officials. Visit the town’s website at lakegeorgetown.org to find out departmental email addresses and view updates on the coronavirus. Only come to Town Hall unless there are no other options, Dickinson advises.

In addition, the state has asked local governments to operate with 50% staff, so the town will be operating at less than full capacity until further notice.

Each visitor will be screened at the door and will be permitted entrance for a limited period of time. If people have items to deliver, dropboxes will be placed outside of both the upper and lower Town Hall doors for collections of items.

Effective Tuesday, all doors to Town Hall will be locked from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. to limit the congregating of people in the building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0