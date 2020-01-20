Lake George Arts Project director retires; successor named

LAKE GEORGE — John Strong is retiring after nearly four decades at the helm of the Lake George Arts Project.
Strong’s last day is Jan. 27.
Replacing him is Tanya Tobias-Tomis, who is coming to the organization after spending the last 12 years as Saratoga Arts — most recently as associate director.
“I think it was time for someone new. We were fortunate in finding Tanya,” he said.
Before her time at Saratoga Arts, she worked as education coordinator for The Hyde Collection.
Strong was not there at the very beginning of the Lake George Arts Project in 1977, but replaced founding Director Beth Rowe in 1977 as executive director.
“The ball kind of fell in my lap,” he said.
He said he surrounded himself with some really good people and had a supportive board that helped accomplish a lot.
“It’s been a great run,” he said.
The organization has hosted the Lake George Jazz Weekend since 1984 and opened the Courthouse Gallery in 1985. The following year, it began a three-month writer-in-residence program, according to its website.
The Lake George Arts Project dedicated a new Shepard Park stage in 1990. In 1992, it launched its biggest fundraiser, Bands ’n Beans.
“They’re all programs that really appeal to people. It’s a nice environment to work in. You’re working with smart, creative positive people day in and day out,” he said.
It is a grassroots organization with a lot of community support, Strong said.
He said he will not disappear from the arts scene entirely. He will be doing some consulting work and sit on some committees, including one that is exploring the posisiblity of reusing the Lake George Forum for arts and event space.
Tobias-Tomis said she wanted to apply for this position because she saw how the organization has made an impact.
“I’ve admired the work of John and the Lake George Arts Project team since I began working in the arts and have always been so amazed at the quality of the events I’ve attended in the past, like Jazz Weekend, summer concerts in Shepherd Park and exhibitions in the Courthouse Gallery,” she said in a news release. “I’m so excited to be a part of an organization that has made so many contributions to, and has had such a positive impact on, the regional arts scene.”
During her time at Saratoga Arts, she was in charge of many projects, including the Art@Work + Home program and First Night Saratoga.
She sits on a number of boards, including Adirondack Folk School and Hudson River Mill Museum, and the steering committee for the Saratoga County EOC’s Latino Advocacy Program’s Estamos Aqui fundraiser.
Tobias-Tomis began in January to allow for a transition.
A retirement celebration for Strong is being planned during the organization’s spring golf tournament. Details will be announced in the following months.
Village Mayor Robert Blais issued a proclamation honoring Strong at a ceremony last month.
“He has raised the level of our quality of life in the region, both for us and for tourists. In particular, the Lake George Jazz Festival has become known nationally as one of the best free festivals. His Wednesday night concert series in the park has been one of our featured attractions for many years,” Blais stated.
