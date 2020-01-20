Lake George Arts Project director retires; successor named

“They’re all programs that really appeal to people. It’s a nice environment to work in. You’re working with smart, creative positive people day in and day out,” he said.

It is a grassroots organization with a lot of community support, Strong said.

He said he will not disappear from the arts scene entirely. He will be doing some consulting work and sit on some committees, including one that is exploring the posisiblity of reusing the Lake George Forum for arts and event space.

Tobias-Tomis said she wanted to apply for this position because she saw how the organization has made an impact.

“I’ve admired the work of John and the Lake George Arts Project team since I began working in the arts and have always been so amazed at the quality of the events I’ve attended in the past, like Jazz Weekend, summer concerts in Shepherd Park and exhibitions in the Courthouse Gallery,” she said in a news release. “I’m so excited to be a part of an organization that has made so many contributions to, and has had such a positive impact on, the regional arts scene.”

During her time at Saratoga Arts, she was in charge of many projects, including the Art@Work + Home program and First Night Saratoga.