Lake George Arts Project cancels Beans 'N Beans
Bands 'n Beans

A previous Bands 'n Beans event is seen in this file photo. The event scheduled for March 29 has been canceled due to the ban on large-scale events as a response to coronavirus concerns. 

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project has canceled its Bands ‘N Beans event scheduled for March 29 in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on large-scale gatherings.

Early bird ticket sales will be refunded.

Organizers said the event's sponsors — Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, Lake George Beach Club, Rock Hill Bakehouse and The Barton Group — have committed to continuing their sponsorship of the Arts Project’s largest events, according to a news release.

The Courthouse Gallery will keep its regular gallery hours Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Gallery officials are following enhanced cleaning protocols and have hand sanitizer available for those visiting the gallery.

