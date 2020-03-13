Lake George Arts Project cancels Bands 'N Beans

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project has canceled its Bands ‘N Beans event scheduled for March 29 in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on large-scale gatherings.
You have free articles remaining.
Early bird ticket sales will be refunded.
Organizers said the event's sponsors — Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, Lake George Beach Club, Rock Hill Bakehouse and The Barton Group — have committed to continuing their sponsorship of the Arts Project’s largest events, according to a news release.
The Courthouse Gallery will keep its regular gallery hours Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Gallery officials are following enhanced cleaning protocols and have hand sanitizer available for those visiting the gallery.