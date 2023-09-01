WARREN COUNTY – This Labor Day, as people gather grill-side to toast not only hot dogs, but fellow workers as the backbone of the nation, there is a section of the American workforce that sometimes doesn’t get the props they deserve: The hospitality and tourism workforce.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating our tourism workforce who choose to work in our county,” said Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Department of Workforce Development. “They are the backbone of our economy and we hope they stay here.”

Ochsendorf has teamed up with the Six Flags Great Escape resort for the second annual Warren County Summer Workforce Celebration.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Warren County to celebrate the true stars of our industry yet again this year,” said Rebecca Wood, president of the amusement park. “Hospitality and tourism are a vital piece of our community’s economic engine. It is a pleasure to take a moment after the summer season to recognize those that make the largest impact for our guests and teams.”

“Temps,” “seasonal hires,” “transient employees,” whatever they’re called, these part-timers step in and step up when the hordes of tourists clog trails and restaurants – and officials say we’re all the better off for it.

“They’re the first people that other people from outside of the area interact with,” said Dane Morton, owner of Adirondack Adventure Center in Lake Luzerne. “They’re the stewards of our area.”

Morton said he hires 50 or more people each season to work at the center, which offers lazy river tubing, guided white water rafting, and a treetop ropes course.

“It’s the biggest challenge of my life to honest with you,” he said, “finding good employees, viable employees that are available and willing to work a seasonal job. It’s not an easy task to find those people.”

Morton’s strategy for recruitment is to hire local high school aged workers and encourage them to return each season at least until they graduate, “and get a quote-unquote-real job,” he said.

Such was the case for Abby Spieldenner, who has worked at the center for five consecutive summers.

“I enjoy the ropes course stuff, just helping people get over fear of heights, or try to at least,” she said, adding that the diversity of the center’s activities also keeps her coming back. “There’s a chance that I could be out here in the morning and then, ‘Oh my gosh, Abby, its 12:30 you have to go tubing,’” she said. “Just doing different things.”

Spieldenner just graduated from SUNY Adirondack with an associate degree in outdoor education, a program she chose in no small part due to her experience working summers at the center.

“You can do a lot with it, and I figure seasonal work will be a big thing for me for a while until I actually figure out what I want to do,” she said.

Ryan Steininger, has been taking tourists for white water rides for three years at the center.

“I’ve been down the river probably over 500 times,” he said with a laugh.

Steininger is a true gig-economist. Working summers at the adventure center and winters as a substitute teacher in Lake Luzerne as well as a crew member at West Mountain. Steininger said the Adirondacks is an ideal place for his lifestyle.

“The Adirondacks, lower Adirondacks, Lake George area is a playground for outdoor sports,” he said. “This is a central hub for any outdoor sports enthusiast in the area. It’s fantastic,” he said.

It can be hard work, helping people play, especially when you’re traversing boatloads of tourists across the waves of the Hudson River.

“They’re one and done and on to their next thing,” he said. “We’re doing in three times a day every day during the week.”

“It’s’ like paddling my Carola uphill sometimes,” he added.

All that effort does not go unnoticed by the employers like Morton, though.

“Everybody’s on vacation, everybody wants to have that special moment on vacation, and my employees and employees all around the county, they’re kind of tasked with making that happen,” he said.

After a great Adirondack adventure, many visitors tend to work up quite the appetite. That’s when the area’s restaurants get to shine.

“Everything matters, the way you treat people, the way you treat the customers, it does have an effect,” said Tony Grecco, general manager of The Log Jam Restaurant in Queensbury.

The Log Jam is open year round, but during the summer months Grecco has to recruit more employees to fill the shifts needed.

“We bring in local high school and college students and work here in the summer, and then we also have a handful of the J-1 students, international students,” he said. “Without those people, we would not be able to do the amount of business or even be open seven days a week. So those people are vital to the success of the restaurant.”

Because the restaurant stays open year round, Grecco is able to maintain a core staff, and steady clientele of locals, which in turn helps him recruit additional staff members for the busy summer months.

“A majority of the people that we hire (seasonally) are from (employees) that know people,” he said. “Even a customer that comes in and says, ‘My student’s coming home for the summer, do you have anything?’”

Patrick Welton, resort general manager at Lake George Escape Campground, grows his staff by 900% each summer.

“We have an office staff of about seven, that’s year round employees and then we’ll go up to about 70,” he said. “Talent acquisition is something we work on year round.”

Welton said the temporary employees he attracts to his campsite are just as essential to his business as the tourism and hospitality industry is to the Adirondack region.

The fact that Warren County officials have partnered with one of the area’s biggest attractions to show appreciation is something unique that Welton said he hasn’t seen in other markets.

“I’ve worked in markets from Southern Florida…,New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore…I cannot recall a time when the community reached out to the tourism employees and said, ‘Thank you for what you do because without you we wouldn’t be us.’”

The summer workforce celebration day will feature admission to the park, select rides, and snacks free of charge for those registered. The fun will kick-off at 5 p.m., Sept. 12. Registration for the event is open until Sept. 8.

There will also be an award ceremony where employers can nominate workers for prizes donated by area businesses.

“To be able to give my employees a sort of an outlet at the end of the season where we can bond, have some laughs before everybody goes back to school – It’s a good way to say thank you,” Morton said of the event.

“People need to be appreciated and to know that they’re appreciated on a daily basis,” Grecco added.