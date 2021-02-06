Lake George Area Winterfest gets underway

The event officially kicked off on Thursday and is scheduled to run every Thursday through Sunday throughout February.

The idea was to provide the local economy with a much needed boost by enticing people to stay overnight, so they can explore what the region has to offer, said Gina Mintzer, the executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Around 900 wristbands have been sold so far, and some events, including fat tire biking at the Garnet Hill Lodge in North River and dog sledding on Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, are no longer available. Organizers were hoping to sell somewhere between 500 and 1,000 wristbands.

Other events include cross-country skiing in either Garnet Hill or Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls and ax-throwing in Queensbury.

“The goal was to entice some folks that don’t live in the area to stay overnight,” Mintzer said. “When they stay overnight, they will spend money in some of our restaurants … gas up their car here in Warren County and spend money at the outlets while they’re here.”

