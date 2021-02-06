Lake George Area Winterfest gets underway

LAKE GEORGE — Village sidewalks were quieter than usual on what would have been the opening weekend for the Lake George Winter Carnival, but there were still signs of life on Saturday afternoon, as a few dozen people brave enough to face the frigid temperatures wandered through the village before making their way onto the frozen lake.
The smaller-than-usual crowd is exactly what the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Warren County Tourism Department had hoped for this year, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual Winter Carnival on what would have marked its 60th anniversary.
The event typically brings thousands into the village each weekend throughout February, providing a mid-winter boost to the hotels and restaurants that choose to operate year-round. Some shop owners on Canada Street even reopen just for the event, only to close down again until Memorial Day weekend as soon as it ends.
To help fill the gap, the Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Department and organizers of the annual Americade motorcycle rally launched the Lake George Area Winterfest, a monthlong promotion that provides those who purchase a special wristband with discounts at participating hotels and restaurants, and their choice of a free event.
The event officially kicked off on Thursday and is scheduled to run every Thursday through Sunday throughout February.
The idea was to provide the local economy with a much needed boost by enticing people to stay overnight, so they can explore what the region has to offer, said Gina Mintzer, the executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Around 900 wristbands have been sold so far, and some events, including fat tire biking at the Garnet Hill Lodge in North River and dog sledding on Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, are no longer available. Organizers were hoping to sell somewhere between 500 and 1,000 wristbands.
Other events include cross-country skiing in either Garnet Hill or Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls and ax-throwing in Queensbury.
“The goal was to entice some folks that don’t live in the area to stay overnight,” Mintzer said. “When they stay overnight, they will spend money in some of our restaurants … gas up their car here in Warren County and spend money at the outlets while they’re here.”
Instead of promoting businesses and activities located solely in the village, organizers have been promoting the region as a whole, highlighting recreational activities found throughout the county, including snowshoeing in North River and snowmobile tours in Chestertown.
Joanne Conley, Warren County’s director of tourism, said the region’s outdoor recreation makes it the perfect place to visit for anyone looking to get outdoors while maintaining a safe social distance from others.
“It does include activities found throughout the county to factor in social distancing and to take advantage of the wonderful recreational activities in some of our up-county towns,” Conley said.
To help visitors find their way, organizers created a special website, complete with an interactive map highlighting some of the county’s outdoor recreational activities, including snowmobiling, fat-tire biking and skiing.
Horse-drawn carriage rides in the village are also being offered.
A countywide ice fishing tournament is also taking place throughout the entire month, where participants are encouraged to share photos of their catch on social media with a special hashtag for their chance to win a free T-shirt.
On Saturday, a number of ice fishers were spotted setting up tents on the lake, while some visitors posed for photos in from of the picturesque mountains in the distance.
Most of the shops along Beach Road and Canada Street remained closed, but a few restaurants were spotted seating customers, while a small crowd was seen heading toward Shepard Park after leaving Caffe Vero with a hot beverage in hand.
Mintzer said businesses have been bracing for the lack of crowds since the Winter Carnival was canceled, but have been pleasantly surprised by the amount of visitors to the area so far.
“There’s definitely pent-up demand for people who have been feeling isolated and sheltered in their own homes,” she said.
For more information on the Lake George Area Winterfest, including information on how to purchase a wristband, visit www.lakegeorgewinterfest.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.