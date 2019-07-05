BOLTON — A septic system inspection class held June 27 in Bolton was a huge success, local officials said.
Deputy Supervisor Susan Wilson said 57 people attended the training, about half with the intention of becoming an inspector. The program was hosted by the town and co-sponsored by the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George.
The town passed a local law in May that will require anyone in the town to have a septic system inspection upon property sale or transfer. Queensbury passed a similar law for waterfront properties. Bolton's law goes into effect on Sept. 1.
While Queensbury has its own septic system inspectors, Bolton will require property owners to contract that service out. Concerned that there may not be enough people certified in the area, the training was organized.
Walt Lender, executive director of the Lake George Association, said a variety of people attended the training, including municipal employees, excavating contractors, septic system contractors and regulators.
"It was a good, broad range of people there," Lender said. "As more towns around the lake consider these types of laws, I think we're going to need more inspectors."
That was what was so encouraging to Wilson.
She said, "What was almost even more important, we had representation there from the (Lake George) Park Commission, the Adirondack Park Agency, Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Public Works, Saratoga and Washington counties, Hague and Queensbury, which says to me there's interest in this program. That's exciting."
Lender and Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky said Hague and Putnam are currently considering similar local laws. While another training isn't on the horizon just yet, Navitsky said they'll keep an eye on how Bolton does with inspectors available.
"If other towns follow in line, you have to make sure you have the supply there, the supply of the certified inspectors," Navitsky said.
Wilson said she will be contacting participants of the training to get a list of certified inspectors. That will be published in a brochure about the law.
"As we go through this, this is a living ordinance," Wilson said. "If we see things that need to be changed, as long as it's not impacting our final goal, those are things we'll be addressing throughout."
