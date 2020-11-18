Lake George arcades seek financial help

LAKE GEORGE — Two Lake George arcade owners came before the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board on Monday seeking financial assistance because their businesses were not able to open at all in 2020.

Funa’rama Fun Park owner Tom Zeppieri and Charles Leonelli, of Playland Arcade, which are both on Canada Street, were seeking any grants that the agency could offer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zeppieri said he has spent thousands of dollars to improve safety including purchasing hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment. He has removed games to increase the distance between the arcades and installed plexiglass barriers.

Other recreational activities have been allowed to reopen, but Zeppieri said the state has not addressed arcades.

“We’re still shut down and we cannot open,” he said.

He said he typically employs about 26 college and high school students during the summer season.

“It was heartbreaking not to have jobs for those kids,” he said.