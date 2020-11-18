Lake George arcades seek financial help

LAKE GEORGE — Two Lake George arcade owners came before the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board on Monday seeking financial assistance because their businesses were not able to open at all in 2020.
Funa’rama Fun Park owner Tom Zeppieri and Charles Leonelli, of Playland Arcade, which are both on Canada Street, were seeking any grants that the agency could offer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zeppieri said he has spent thousands of dollars to improve safety including purchasing hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment. He has removed games to increase the distance between the arcades and installed plexiglass barriers.
Other recreational activities have been allowed to reopen, but Zeppieri said the state has not addressed arcades.
“We’re still shut down and we cannot open,” he said.
He said he typically employs about 26 college and high school students during the summer season.
“It was heartbreaking not to have jobs for those kids,” he said.
Funa’rama Fun Park was cited on July 18 by village COVID-19 inspectors for illegally operating without clearance from the state. Zeppieri said previously that he believed his business was unfairly singled out when there were other places like motels and campgrounds that have game rooms with at least three arcade games, which meets the definition of an arcade.
Zeppieri said Monday that he has been borrowing from his retirement to stay afloat. School taxes were due in September and town and county taxes have to be paid in January.
Leonelli said arcades were supposed to open in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, but “they keep moving the goal post.”
“When you go a whole season and don’t make a dime, that’s tough,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Zeppieri said arcade owners have retained a lobbying firm to push the state for answers. The firm advised them to seek grants from local IDAs.
Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the IDA, said the agency typically has not given out grants. The IDA provides breaks on sales taxes and property taxes in the form of payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements.
“Some IDAs have grant funds available. We haven’t gone that route as of this time,” he said.
O’Brien suggested that the businesses seek funding from the Lake George-Lake Champlain Regional Planning Board.
Zeppieri said loans are great, but he is concerned about the future of his business, which has been there for 50 years. His father constructed the building.
“People are leery about going out in public. We might be dark again for 2021,” he said.
He is dipping into his retirement funds to stay afloat, he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild asked about whether there was any funding in a federal stimulus package that could help.
Board member Michael Bittel, who is president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said ARCC has been lobbying for more funding for small businesses in a second stimulus bill, along with funding for state and local governments and loan forgiveness.
“I’m hoping that we have something here between now and the middle of December in this lame duck session,” he said.
Bittel said he is “incensed” by the situation.
"These business owners are trying to do the right thing and now risk going out of business," he said. “There’s many others like that and it’s breaking my heart."
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.