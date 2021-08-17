Lake George antique and classic boat show set to return

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous will return with more than 50 vessels later this month following last year’s pandemic-induced hiatus.

The event, free to attend, is set for Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the village of Lake George public docks along Beach Road. A water parade is set for 3 p.m. that same day, according to a news release.

A small selection of boats will parade through the Southern Basin on Aug. 27 at noon as part of a preview show for the event.

On display will be antique, historic and classic boats from the early 20th century through today, including award-winning vessels ranging from mahogany speedboat runabouts, early double-ended launches and restored mid-century fiberglass models.

Vessels crafted by Chris-Craft, Hacker-Craft and Gar Wood will also be on display.

Land displays and tents set up by boating-related vendors and Lake George preservation groups will be on hand to provide additional information for attendees.

The Adirondack Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, which is sponsoring the event, will be selling boat-themed merchandise and distributing ballots so attendees can vote for their favorite vessel.