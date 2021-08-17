Lake George antique and classic boat show set to return

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous will return with more than 50 vessels later this month following last year’s pandemic-induced hiatus.
The event, free to attend, is set for Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the village of Lake George public docks along Beach Road. A water parade is set for 3 p.m. that same day, according to a news release.
A small selection of boats will parade through the Southern Basin on Aug. 27 at noon as part of a preview show for the event.
On display will be antique, historic and classic boats from the early 20th century through today, including award-winning vessels ranging from mahogany speedboat runabouts, early double-ended launches and restored mid-century fiberglass models.
Vessels crafted by Chris-Craft, Hacker-Craft and Gar Wood will also be on display.
Land displays and tents set up by boating-related vendors and Lake George preservation groups will be on hand to provide additional information for attendees.
The Adirondack Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, which is sponsoring the event, will be selling boat-themed merchandise and distributing ballots so attendees can vote for their favorite vessel.
Children are invited to take a free ride around the waterfront in the “Adironduck,” a 1950s Chris-Craft 10-foot Racing Pram wooden kit-boat replica, powered by a vintage Mercury engine.
The event, now in its 47th year, is one of many to return this year after canceling last year due to safety concerns relating to the pandemic.
Yet to come are some of the region's largest events, including the Americade motorcycle rally, Adirondack Nationals Car Show and Adirondack Balloon Festival, which are scheduled to take place next month.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.