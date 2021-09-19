Lake George Alumni Association plans raffle to fund scholarships

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Alumni Association has teamed up with 30 local businesses for a raffle to raise funds for college scholarships and other educational opportunities.

Tickets to enter the monthlong raffle are available for a $10 donation each, or six for $50.

Over $7,000 in U.S. currency will be awarded.

Local businesses each sponsored one day in October and contributed the prize money for the lucky winners whose tickets will be drawn daily. Winners will be announced daily on WCKM-FM 98.5 at 9:45 a.m. and will be posted on the Lake George Alumni Association website.

Tickets are available at Lake George High School, Mezzaluna’s Restaurant on Canada Street, TR’s at the Holiday Inn and at Bogey’s Pub & Grill at Bay Meadows Golf Club.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.lgalumni.com by cash, check or PayPal.

