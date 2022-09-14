Lake community mourns businessman Bill Dow

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George community is in mourning after the loss of William Dow, a pillar in the community.

The president of the Lake George Steamboat Company and owner of the Boardwalk Restaurant died on Tuesday morning, the day of the Lake George village dissolution vote he recently spoke out against.

Dow recently fell ill, but village Mayor Robert Blais said before his condition became critical that he penned a statement read at one of the public hearings on the dissolution, held on Sept. 7.

“He had sent out a letter from the Steamboat Company, to every registered voter in the village a week before he was stricken and Mrs. (Marisa) Muratori from the Town Board gave the speech and then announced she was voting no,” the mayor said.

Dow, in earlier years, served on the Village Board, was a past president of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Lake George Winter Carnival Committee and was a member of the town of Lake George Planning Board. He was also a village fire and water commissioner, according to a January 1972 story in the The Glens Falls Times newspaper.

He graduated from Williams College in 1958, following which he served four years in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant aboard destroyers in the Pacific. He then attended Stanford University and received a master's degree in business administration prior to moving to Lake George.

Dow's family has owned the steamboat company since his father, Wilbur, purchased the company in 1947 and now own a sister location in New Orleans.

Dow founded the New Orleans Steamboat Company with his father in 1972, which is now run by his son Matthew, or "Bubba" as the mayor called him. Blais said the family also owns four houses on a piece of lakeside land called Pine Point.

"Bill Dow was my best friend," Blais said Wednesday.

He recalled stories of him and his longtime friend and called him "bright and caring."

Blais shared a story about when the village didn't have a barge for its weekly summer fireworks show, Dow built a barge him self that he used to pilot to the middle of the lake on Thursday nights.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, shared his thoughts on the Lake George icon in a statement on Wednesday.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Dow family during these difficult times. The family and our entire community lost a devoted local native and respected philanthropist,” Simpson said. “His legacy and generosity will forever be remembered by those in the village as each steamboat goes in and out of the bay.”

A Facebook post on the Lake George Steamboat Company's page announcing Dow's death received had received almost 800 reactions, 214 comments and 100 shares on Wednesday.