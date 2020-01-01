LaFarr sworn in as Warren County sheriff

QUEENSBURY – The 50th Warren County sheriff was sworn in on New Year’s Day in front of approximately 150 people at the Elk’s Lodge.
New Sheriff Jim LaFarr told the audience that he is serious about community policing.
“It’s connection. It’s relationships,” he said. “The community knew the police officers, often their first names. I want to get back to that.”
In that vein, he acknowledged that the new bail reform laws have created challenges, but tried to reassure the public.
“Please, all have comfort, we have been preparing for this for months,” he said.
As arrestees are released without bail under the new statewide policy, he is focusing on keeping those people from committing more crimes.
“We will do more to offer them a bridge to services,” he said.
Deputies are also “more diligent and aware” of which charges allow them to keep an arrestee behind bars, he said.
“There was a need for some reform,” he added. “But we have a heroin highway here – Vermont to New York City. We’ll arrest people and they’re charged with significant felonies. I’m pretty confident these people will not be returning to Warren County.”
You have free articles remaining.
Instead, they’ll ignore their court dates, he predicted. But he didn’t propose simply accepting that situation.
“We’ll have to take extraordinary measures” to get them back for their court dates, he said.
He also promised to focus on the deputies.
“Take care of the men and women who take care of you, make sure they have all they need, support and guide them, and we will flourish,” he said.
LaFarr won the post on June 25, although he did not know it immediately.
That was the date of the primary between him and Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree.
He won the Republican Party line with 65% of the vote, in unofficial returns.
LaFarr had 2,278 votes to 1,286 for Lamouree.
LaFarr also had the Conservative Party line for the fall election, but Lamouree had the Independence line.
Six weeks after the primary, Lamouree dropped out of the race, making the fall election a formality only.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.