LaFarr sworn in as Warren County sheriff

QUEENSBURY – The 50th Warren County sheriff was sworn in on New Year’s Day in front of approximately 150 people at the Elk’s Lodge.

New Sheriff Jim LaFarr told the audience that he is serious about community policing.

“It’s connection. It’s relationships,” he said. “The community knew the police officers, often their first names. I want to get back to that.”

In that vein, he acknowledged that the new bail reform laws have created challenges, but tried to reassure the public.

“Please, all have comfort, we have been preparing for this for months,” he said.

As arrestees are released without bail under the new statewide policy, he is focusing on keeping those people from committing more crimes.

“We will do more to offer them a bridge to services,” he said.

Deputies are also “more diligent and aware” of which charges allow them to keep an arrestee behind bars, he said.