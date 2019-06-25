Sheriff's Major Jim LaFarr won the Republican nomination for Warren County sheriff with 65% of the vote over Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree.
LaFarr had 2,278 votes to 1,286 for Lamouree, according to unofficial returns.
Both men will be on the November general election ballot. LaFarr has been endorsed by the Conservative Party and Lamouree has the Independence Party ballot line. There is no Democrat in the race.
LaFarr could not be reached for comment on Tuesday evening, where he was celebrating with supporters at the Holiday Inn in Lake George
Lamouree called LaFarr at about 10:15 p.m. to concede.
“I think we both ran a very clean campaign, talked about the issues,” Lamouree said in a phone call from The Queensbury Hotel, where he was watching the returns with his supporters.
Many voters at three different Queensbury polling places said they chose LaFarr because the sheriff’s office needed to be friendlier and more community-minded.
“He’s personable. He can connect with people. And you need somebody like that,” said Queensbury voter David Rooke.
Voter Gwen McCarthy said she was particularly impressed by LaFarr’s ideas about “interacting in the community,” while others said they never saw Sheriff Bud York “mingling with the people” like LaFarr.
During the campaign, LaFarr said he wanted to see a return to the type of community policing where officers get out of their cars and walk the beat more. He planned to get into the field himself.
Danielle Gilligan of Queensbury said LaFarr seemed like the most honest candidate.
His military background won over at least one voter, Bill Lanzisero, who said he feels everyone who runs for important political positions should have military experience.
LaFarr has been in charge of the Office of Professional Standards since 2008 and handles complaints from the public about officers. He said in a previous interview that he believes he has handled this job well by being a good listener and being fair.
He said he would also work to reduce a high turnover at the jail and have Warren County rejoin the Zone 5 Regional Law Enforcement Academy.
LaFarr has selected Terry Comeau, a retired sheriff’s investigator and current Warren County coroner, to be his undersheriff.
LaFarr said he had been instructed by Sheriff York not to say anything critical about him or the department. York denies the accusation.
Other voters liked Lamouree’s experience, who has been undersheriff since 2012.
“He’s proven himself,” said voter Gerald Wheeler.
Others were pleased he came door to door.
“I liked what he had to say,” said voter Esther Dansky, adding, “Why was he the undersheriff if he wasn’t up to speed?”
During the campaign, Lamouree has stressed his experience running the day-to-day operations of the department.
He said previously that the department is keeping spending at a good level in its $24 million budget. He cited his success in obtaining grant funds for such things as technology updates and for a grant to screen people coming into the jail for mental health issues.
Lamouree also had an integral role in putting together the school resource officer program.
Lamouree has selected a retired State Police major, William Sprague, to be his undersheriff.
