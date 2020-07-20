Lacrosse club defends travel to New Jersey for tournament

“However, we truly apologize and regret that traveling out of state may have or did violate state guidelines. Our intent was to provide young adults with an outlet to pursue their passion,” the statement continued. “We are certainly conscientious of public safety goals and hope that these goals can be reached while still affording young athletes the opportunity to grow and prosper, regardless of sport.”

Gannon said he and his wife had a lot of discussions about whether to go on the trip — much like the other families. They determined it was safe.

“New Jersey was not a hot spot. It was not on the list of mandatory quarantine states set forth by the governor. I was under the impression that it was allowable,” he said.

“We truly did not know. I would never knowingly do something that I knew was not following the rules,” he added.

Gannon said people wore their masks and followed social distancing. The spectators sat in designated areas in the stands that were spaced apart.

Gannon said his family has been fully cooperative with Warren County Public Health officials throughout this process.

His daughter has tested negative for the virus, Gannon said.