Lack of testing kits troubles local leaders

Those who get diagnosed without a test will be given the same state benefits as those who test positive, including paid sick leave. Public Health will also monitor their condition and enforce a quarantine to prevent them from spreading the virus.

“Our ability to track these presumptive cases is only as good as the information we have,” Warren County said in a press release Sunday. “So we ask all Warren County residents who feel sick to call Public Health at 518-761-6580, report your symptoms, and we will help educate you on how to get better and protect your families at the same time.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the North Country might be weeks away from a surge. That gives the area a lot of time to slow down the virus by staying home — or fueling it by going outside to enjoy spring in large groups.

Saratoga County reported five more cases Sunday, for a total of 155 confirmed cases. There are 16 people hospitalized, which is no change from Saturday.

There was no change in confirmed cases in Washington County. One resident died Friday night; eight have recovered and nine others are ill.

There was also no change in Essex County, where nine people have tested positive and five more have been diagnosed based on symptoms. So far, three people have recovered.