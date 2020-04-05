Lack of testing kits troubles local leaders

As cases overfill New York City’s hospitals, the virus seems to be moving slowing in the North Country. But local leaders urged residents not to get complacent.
Glens Falls Hospital had eight confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, up one from Saturday. In the region, only eight more people tested positive in the past 24 hours. The lack of exponential growth could indicate that stay home orders are working — or that lots more people are sick without knowing it.
Local leaders said they are afraid the virus is simmering undetected because there are so few testing kits here. After begging for two weeks, Warren and Washington counties finally got more kits from the state this weekend — but only 100 each, which is not enough to test all of the people in quarantine who might be sick, much less other residents with symptoms.
“Maybe if you multiplied it by a factor of 100” it would have been helpful, said Washington County attorney Roger Wickes.
Both counties gave their kits to Glens Falls Hospital, so that it can continue to test patients and healthcare workers who have symptoms.
In the meantime, Public Health departments are asking anyone with symptoms to call them so they can be diagnosed. Concerning symptoms include fever, a dry cough, and difficulty breathing. Those who feel like their breathing is troubled should call their primary care physician immediately.
Those who get diagnosed without a test will be given the same state benefits as those who test positive, including paid sick leave. Public Health will also monitor their condition and enforce a quarantine to prevent them from spreading the virus.
“Our ability to track these presumptive cases is only as good as the information we have,” Warren County said in a press release Sunday. “So we ask all Warren County residents who feel sick to call Public Health at 518-761-6580, report your symptoms, and we will help educate you on how to get better and protect your families at the same time.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the North Country might be weeks away from a surge. That gives the area a lot of time to slow down the virus by staying home — or fueling it by going outside to enjoy spring in large groups.
Saratoga County reported five more cases Sunday, for a total of 155 confirmed cases. There are 16 people hospitalized, which is no change from Saturday.
There was no change in confirmed cases in Washington County. One resident died Friday night; eight have recovered and nine others are ill.
There was also no change in Essex County, where nine people have tested positive and five more have been diagnosed based on symptoms. So far, three people have recovered.
On Sunday, Warren County reported three more cases, for a total of 23. So far, 18 people have fully recovered. The county said none of the weekend’s news cases involve people who are critically ill.
However, one new case is an 84-year-old woman from North Creek who was hospitalized with pneumonia and is now receiving oxygen. Her husband is sedated on a ventilator. Both are battling the virus.
Their daughter objected to the way Warren County described their illness, noting that the daily update from the county includes the percentage of mild and moderate cases but does not mention severe cases at all.
“It makes it sound like there are no critically ill people,” she said, asking for anonymity so as not to identify her parents, who cannot be reached to get their permission right now. “I think that leads to complacency for people in the area because ‘it’s not bad here.’ While my mother isn’t critical, she is still an 84-year-old with pneumonia needing oxygen. To me that’s more than moderate. I just don’t want people to think it’s not going to be a problem for our area.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise in New York, with peak still weeks away
-
Coronavirus Diary: Following grandchildren ... from afar
-
Organization raising funds to feed veterans and their families
-
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
- 156 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.