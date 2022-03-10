L.E.A.P. names Shelley Smith as new executive director

FORT EDWARD — L.E.A.P. (Learning, Employment, Assistance, Partnership), the community action agency for Washington County, has hired Shelley Smith to fill the executive director role at the organization.

Smith is the current director of program support at Open Door Mission in Glens Falls and brings with her a multitude of experience in nonprofit work within the community, according to a news release.

She recently led a virtual "Bridges Out of Poverty" training for all Head Start staff.

With experience in program development, strategic planning and community training, as well as a master's degree in nonprofit management from Northeastern University, Smith brings a varied background of knowledge, leadership and human resources to the role, the news release states.

Smith, according to the announcement, "is passionate about community sustainability and the importance of accessible resources, with knowledge in program development, collaborative partnerships and budget development."

She will assume her new role on Monday.

