Kusnierz removes another longtime town of Moreau volunteer

MOREAU — Supervisor Todd Kusnierz replaced political rival Reed Antis’ wife from her volunteer position as town historian Tuesday, but took pains to point out that it was not a political decision.
He replaced Mary Antis, who had been historian for 20 years, with Brigid Martin.
“And she’s a Democrat!” Kusnierz said.
He thanked Antis for her work before announcing the replacement Tuesday.
Kusnierz is a Republican. Reed and Mary Antis are Democrats and longtime town volunteers. Both have now lost their positions after they helped Democrat John Donohue win a seat on the Town Board. Donohue had been a Republican but switched parties after he was blocked from running a primary to get on the ballot on the Republican line.
Kusnierz replaced Reed Antis on the Planning Board by appointing the man Donohue defeated, former board member Alan Van Tassel.
Donohue proposed putting Antis on the Zoning Board, but on Tuesday Kusnierz appointed someone else, Justin Farrell.
Both Van Tassel and Farrell have no planning or zoning board experience. Martin has no historian experience either.
Reed Antis said the decisions were probably not political retribution.
“No, I definitely think it’s personal,” Antis said. “That’s what he’d like to do, fine. It’s disappointing.”
Kusnierz said he was simply inspired by Farrell and Martin’s enthusiasm, and that there was no political retribution against Antis.
“He is a great young man,” Kusnierz said of Farrell. “I think he’d be a great addition to our Zoning Board.”
He added that he loved the idea of a young man getting involved in government.
Donohue also voted for Farrell, agreeing that he was a good choice.
“He said, ‘I’d like to get involved in the community.’ I really liked his answer,” Donohue said.
Donohue had proposed appointing Antis to the position last week, but did not mention the idea during Tuesday’s vote.
As for Martin, Kusnierz said she impressed him when she asked him to let her get involved.
“I had someone that approached me that is very enthusiastic,” he said.
He noted that she was active in getting the Route 9 sewer project approved, worked on the parks committee to get the 5-year plan done, and runs Grow Moreau on Facebook.
She was removed without explanation from the South Glens Falls Planning Board in 2018 after being outspoken on several village issues.
Martin issued a press release on Grow Moreau in which she commended Mary Antis.
“Mary has done a fine job as the historian and is leaving big shoes to fill,” Martin said.
She said she plans to “to preserve, protect and promote our town history as a way to honor our past generations, educate our current generation and leave a legacy for future generations.”
She’s already thinking of ways to connect history and the town’s park improvements. She wants to name new trails and other amenities after historic events or people, such as naming the proposed bicycle loop the 1805 trail in honor of the year the town was founded. She wants to host history-themed community events, put up historic markers, and build “rest stops” on trails with historic information on kiosks along with repair tools for bicycles.
She also said she will be “aggressive” in seeking grants and other funds for her proposals.
