Kusnierz removes another longtime town of Moreau volunteer

“No, I definitely think it’s personal,” Antis said. “That’s what he’d like to do, fine. It’s disappointing.”

Kusnierz said he was simply inspired by Farrell and Martin’s enthusiasm, and that there was no political retribution against Antis.

“He is a great young man,” Kusnierz said of Farrell. “I think he’d be a great addition to our Zoning Board.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He added that he loved the idea of a young man getting involved in government.

Donohue also voted for Farrell, agreeing that he was a good choice.

“He said, ‘I’d like to get involved in the community.’ I really liked his answer,” Donohue said.

Donohue had proposed appointing Antis to the position last week, but did not mention the idea during Tuesday’s vote.

As for Martin, Kusnierz said she impressed him when she asked him to let her get involved.

“I had someone that approached me that is very enthusiastic,” he said.

He noted that she was active in getting the Route 9 sewer project approved, worked on the parks committee to get the 5-year plan done, and runs Grow Moreau on Facebook.