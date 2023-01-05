Kusnierz is elected Saratoga County chairman for the third year

BALLSTON SPA — Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz will continue to lead the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors for the third consecutive year.

The board re-elected Kusnierz as chairman during their 2023 organizational meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected to a third term as chairman of the board and I appreciate the confidence my colleagues have placed in me to represent the interests of Saratoga County," Kusnierz said in a news release. "Together, we have had great success by enacting policies that have made Saratoga County the fastest-growing county in upstate New York, where our residents have the lowest real property tax rate and sales tax rate in the state. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure this incredible work continues on behalf of our residents and that Saratoga County remains an exceptional place to live work and visit."

On Friday, the supervisor explained his plans for the upcoming year before heading down to Albany for a meeting with Gov. Kathy Hochul about expanding the county's health department, which is required due to the size of the population under a new state mandate. He said this is the first health department expansion in a New York county in a decade and he is seeking whatever government funds are available to help with the costs of the new programs.

Kusnierz said the county just received a memorandum of understanding, which will allow it to take the first steps to expand the department "to enforce regulations in the county to keep the public and the environment safe."

According to the Saratoga County release, the health department expansion project will reach a significant milestone in 2023. The department takes over enforcement of regulations that protect the public's health related to food, water, and indoor air quality in restaurants, camps, pools, beaches, hotels, motels and fairgrounds within the county.

Kusnierz laid out his other goals for 2023 during the organizational meeting of the Board of Supervisors. He said he is happy to continue "shepherding the projects he has already started" since becoming chairman.

He said he plans to use the $884,509 in opioid settlement funds to fight the problem of substance abuse in the county and assist those battling addiction and their families.

Kusnierz was also excited about the approval of a $30 million renovation to Saratoga County Airport slated to begin in 2023, which he said "signifies the county’s continued commitment to investing in infrastructure."

The county will also continue its support of the Saratoga County 250th American Revolution Commission, ensuring that the investments made during the commemorative period have a lasting impact on historic preservation and tourism in Saratoga County.

Kusnierz also thanked the county workforce in the news release for "their dedication in providing residents necessary services and programs." The chairman also noted the county will expand its role in economic development during 2023, working with partners including Saratoga Economic Development Corporation, local chambers of commerce, SPAC, and the New York Racing Association.