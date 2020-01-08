Kusnierz: Antis overstepped as Planning Board member in Moreau

MOREAU — Supervisor Todd Kusnierz is defending his decision to replace political opponent Reed Antis with former Town Board member Alan Van Tassel on the town Planning Board.

Kusnierz received some criticism for the decision, with Antis and others saying it was a political attack.

So Kusnierz released two pages of Antis’ personnel file, saying he felt comfortable making it public since Antis is a public official. Under the state Freedom of Information Law, officials can choose to keep personnel records private and usually do.

The file includes a letter Kusnierz wrote Antis on April 1, telling him that he might be removed from his Planning Board position.

Kusnierz wrote that Antis had visited a construction site owned by Cerrone Construction and had identified what he thought could be zoning or approval violations.

“As I am sure you are aware, your position as a Planning Board member does not include code enforcement or inspection. It also does not permit you to go onto private property to discuss the project with any of the workers, or to provide your opinion regarding the validity of their work,” Kusnierz said.