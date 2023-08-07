MOREAU — A growing number of concerned residents in the town of Moreau are sparking a debate over where personal freedom and municipal accountability meet in the function of government.

As highlighted in the chaos that ensued during the July 20 meeting of the Moreau Town Board, residents are outraged by comments being made on a personal social media page by board-appointed town Historian Brigid Martin.

“Ms. Martin has daily used her social media to harass, belittle, slander, spread half-truths and alternative facts, and bully residents and organizations,” read a statement submitted to the town by Maureen Jackson.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz maintained throughout the public comment portion of the meeting and in a follow-up interview with The Post-Star that comments made on the personal social media pages of any elected or appointed official are protected under the same right to free speech as any private citizen.

Kusnierz said that angry online rants are part of current social media and American culture.

“This is not China where we crack down on freedom of speech, or censor individual’s rights in their private lives,” he said.

But the issue goes deeper.

Can a public official effectively serve in office if voicing their personal opinions alienates a portion of the public they serve?

For many in Moreau, the answer is no.

“Ms. Martin does not represent the morals and values of the town or its residents,” Jackson’s statement reads, adding that she should not be the town historian. Martin receives $1,260 annual stipend in her role as historian.

For her part, Martin says her views and expression should not concern the public and does not affect her official role with the town. Her roles as historian and as the administrator of the Yes, Moreau Facebook are “crucial” in the town, she said.

“At times I use my community page as a soapbox, where I express my ideas in the public square,” she wrote to The Post-Star. “To this date I have not heard one complaint about my performance as town historian.”

Donald Chesworth, a partner at the Rochester office of Tully Rinckey, Attorneys and Counselors at Law, which specializes in municipal liability, sees both sides.

“I suppose if they alienate a good portion of the public by what they say or what they post on a social media platform, that they’re undermining themselves and their ability to function,” he said.

As well, the state looks at a person’s social media history during background checks and, under a new law, during the pistol concealed carry permitting process as well.

“I think the legislature and the governor have taken the position that what you say on a Facebook page or an Instagram page, or wherever it may be, is information that ought to be considered when determining whether or not you are a danger to yourself or others,” he said. “So it’s an interesting escalation of the importance of those pages.”

An importance that might disqualify someone for a job, he added.

However, as far as what actions can be taken against an individual making statements on a personal account, depends on the content of those statements.

There are limits as to what type of speech is protected under the First Amendment, though exactly what is or is not allowed is not always clear. Still, the statement is often considered public, he said.

“And you’ve then got to accept the consequences of making those statements,” Chesworth said. People can complain to the person’s boss.

As of this writing, there is an online petition with more than 300 signatories, calling for the removal of Martin as town historian.

Part of the tumult from the July 20 meeting stemmed from the perception that the public outcry against Martin was falling on deaf ears.

The right response remains elusive, and the people who do not like it, are looking to the town supervisor to do something.

The attorney, Chesworth, said that an attempt by Kusnierz to regulate Martin’s personal speech would violate the First Amendment, but again, there could be consequences.

“If the public thinks that that makes her irresponsible and not appropriate for that job, then they ought to pressure the town supervisor to let her go, and if that doesn’t work then they can always let the town supervisor go at the next election,” Chesworth said.

