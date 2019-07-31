Mayor Robert Blais said Krantz Cottage, the vacation home for families whose children are being treated at Albany Medical Center, will open this fall.
The four-bedroom house which formerly belonged to the late village attorney, Howard Krantz, and his wife, Marcia Krantz, is being converted for the project.
Debbie Ross, house director for Ronald McDonald House Charities, has said that the plan for the house includes allowing families to stay for one week so they can get away from the stress of dealing with the illness and medical treatments. A paid staffer or a volunteer will live in the house to serve as an ambassador, greeting the families and coordinating their activities.
Blais has said his daughter volunteers for Ronald McDonald House, which is where he got the idea.
The cottage will be the beneficiary of this weekend’s concert in Shepard Park called “Rockin’ for Ronald."
The event will kick off on Friday with Katie Louise from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by Skeeter Creek from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s music begins at noon with The Switch and Blue Moon, followed by the Willie Playmore Band.
Just added as headliner is the Woodstock Festival Experience, which features artists who will perform songs by and dress as the acts that headlined the festival 50 years ago, including Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, Santana, Grace Slick, Melanie, John Fogerty, Neil Young, The Band, David Clayton Thomas, Van Morrison and Chicago.
The Sunday lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes Stony Creek Band, the Accents and the Refrigerators.
There will also be a craft show, a beer and wine tent, food trucks and pony rides.
Admission is free. Donations are encouraged.
Angling for prize money
Lake George’s fifth annual Fishing Derby is set to take place on Sept. 14.
The event features prizes in both adult and junior divisions. More than 200 anglers competed for more than $15,000 in prize money last year in four classes: lake trout, large- and small-mouth bass and salmon.
People can register by logging on to www.kinggeorgefishingderby.com, at local tackle shops or by visiting Fish307.com, according to a news release.
Entrants will launch their boats at several locations, including public launches, which will be open early to accommodate the competitors. Weigh stations this year will be at the Bolton and Lake George Village public docks, according to a news release.
The event is a fundraiser for the Fund for Lake George and is sponsored by the town of Bolton, town and village of Lake George and Fish307.com fishing tackle superstores.
For more information, call 518-668-5771 ext. 8.
Downtown tour
Architect Bob Joy will give a tour of downtown Glens Falls on Aug. 8.
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and begin in front of City Hall. The event originally had been scheduled for Aug. 15.
The tour will feature the buildings around City Park and Glen Street and highlight landmarks such as the terra cotta building, the former YMCA and the Civil War monument, according to a news release.
Joy, who founded his own architectural practice in Glens Falls in 1977, has conducted historical walking tours of the downtown area for more than 30 years and has a trove of stories about the city’s buildings.
Capacity is limited, so reservations are required. To reserve a spot, contact the Chapman Historical Museum at 518-793-2826. The fee is $15 per person.
