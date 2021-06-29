Krantz Cottage to open next month

LAKE GEORGE — Krantz Cottage, the Ronald McDonald House Charities family retreat located in the heart of the village, will open next month.
The retreat, which will welcome its first guests on July 17, is intended to provide a respite for families whose children are suffering from serious illness. It’s the first year-round retreat operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held three days earlier, July 14, to mark the occasion, according to news release.
“This year-round retreat is intended to provide a peaceful respite that allows families to spend time doing what matters most — being together,” David Jacobsen, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, said in a statement.
Located at 161 Ottawa St., the two-story home was the former law office of Howard Krantz, the village’s longtime attorney, who died in 2015.
The nonprofit organization, which operates more than 360 homes in over 60 countries, acquired the property in 2019 with the help of Krantz's family.
The house has undergone extensive renovations after construction was delayed by the pandemic last year.
As part of the renovations, the four-bedroom home was divided into two apartments to accommodate multiple families.
Businesses and local residents have supported the project since it was first proposed, helping to raise thousands of dollars.
Several businesses, including The Inn at Erlowest, have hosted fundraisers to help cover renovations, which include a new façade, a handicapped-accessible bathroom on the first floor and new hardwood flooring on the second floor.
Others have donated gift certificates for families that stay at the retreat, while residents have donated everything from volunteer hours, money and nonperishable goods to keep the two kitchens stocked.
The ribbon-cutting will be held at noon on July 14 at the family retreat.
