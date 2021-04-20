Krantz Cottage retreat for families of ill children plans to open in July in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The sidewalks along Canada Street were quiet on Tuesday, but about a block away, near the intersection of Ottawa and Montcalm streets, Krantz Cottage was teeming with life.

A lone carpenter was in and out of the 16 Ottawa St. home trying to fit up a piece of molding around a pair of electrical sockets inside a first-floor bedroom, while a pair of contractors were evaluating the upstairs floors for new hardwood flooring.

There’s still plenty of work left to do, but the future Ronald McDonald House Charities retreat, the first of its kind, is expected to open sometime in July, said David Jacobsen, the chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

“The idea is to give families a vacation, targeting specifically families whose children have had a terminal diagnosis or have had substantial hospitalizations, because that takes such a toll on families and the one thing they don’t get is a break,” he said.

Plans to convert the former law office of Howard Krantz, the village’s longtime attorney who died in 2015, into a retreat for families of sick children have been in place since 2019, when the nonprofit organization acquired the property with the help of Krantz’s widow, Marcia.