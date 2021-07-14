Krantz Cottage in Lake George officially opens

“We know that medicine heals, but we also know that being together as a family, with joy and togetherness and making lasting memories — that is healing, too,” she said.

Ross brought her idea to Blais, who set out to find a location in the village after touring the Ronald McDonald House in Albany. The nonprofit organization operates more than 370 houses in 61 countries.

He settled on Krantz's old office and reached out to his widow, Marcia.

Ronald McDonald House Charities acquired the property in 2019 and began raising funds to complete necessary renovations.

Krantz’s daughters, Elyse Krantz and Gayla Langlois, said they were thrilled to see their father’s old law office used for such a good cause. Their father, too, would have been pleased, they said.

“To know that our father’s law office, which he occupied for over 30 years, would be reimagined into a vacation of the families of the Ronald McDonald House is both overwhelming and amazing,” Langlois said.

Equally excited were village residents, who helped raise funds and donated time to ensure the project’s completion.

The pandemic set the project back, but work resumed soon after a contractor was secured last spring.