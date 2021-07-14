Krantz Cottage in Lake George officially opens

LAKE GEORGE — Following two years of planning, renovations and delays brought on by the pandemic, Krantz Cottage will open its doors this weekend.
More than 100 gathered on Wednesday in front of the former law office of Howard Krantz, the village’s longtime attorney who died in 2015, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the first family retreat belonging to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Emotions were high, as several guest speakers fought back tears, including Mayor Robert Blais, who called the gathering one of “the most important ribbon-cutting ceremonies” ever held in the village.
“Merchants will come and go. Businesses will come and go. Owners will come and go. But this will be here forever,” he said.
The 161 Ottawa St. retreat, named in honor of Krantz, will give sick children and their families a bit of respite as they endure lengthy hospital stays and taxing treatments.
Debbie Ross, house director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, came up with the idea a number of years ago to open a retreat that would give families time together during a difficult time.
She used to allow families to vacation at her cabin in Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire until it burned a few years ago.
“We know that medicine heals, but we also know that being together as a family, with joy and togetherness and making lasting memories — that is healing, too,” she said.
Ross brought her idea to Blais, who set out to find a location in the village after touring the Ronald McDonald House in Albany. The nonprofit organization operates more than 370 houses in 61 countries.
He settled on Krantz's old office and reached out to his widow, Marcia.
Ronald McDonald House Charities acquired the property in 2019 and began raising funds to complete necessary renovations.
Krantz’s daughters, Elyse Krantz and Gayla Langlois, said they were thrilled to see their father’s old law office used for such a good cause. Their father, too, would have been pleased, they said.
“To know that our father’s law office, which he occupied for over 30 years, would be reimagined into a vacation of the families of the Ronald McDonald House is both overwhelming and amazing,” Langlois said.
Equally excited were village residents, who helped raise funds and donated time to ensure the project’s completion.
The pandemic set the project back, but work resumed soon after a contractor was secured last spring.
More than 100 businesses donated gift certificates to ensure that families staying at the retreat have everything they need to enjoy the village’s amenities, located about a block from the cottage’s front door.
Inside, the entire building has been renovated.
A handcrafted “giving tree” made of drywall plaster is the centerpiece of the house’s first-floor dining room. Its leaves thank the dozens of donors who made the project possible.
Across the hall, a handicapped accessible bathroom was installed, along with a new kitchen.
Leather furniture can be found in a family room located at the front of the house, which doubles as a library.
In the rear of the building, a ramp was installed. A barbecue pit and new deck were also added.
David Jacobsen, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, said the house will create lasting memories for the families that stay there.
“Here they will be able to do what matters — spend time together,” he said.
