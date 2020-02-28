Korean War veterans' stories shared by students

GLENS FALLS — The Korean War is often called “the forgotten war.”
“It was never forgotten by the nearly 5 million men and women that fought in that war,” said Terry Comeau, chaplain for the Glens Falls American Legion.
Some of their stories were shared by students from area high schools on Wednesday night as part of the American Legion Speaker Series program on the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. The event was held at the Salvation Army building.
The students read the stories from the perspective of the men who served.
South Glens Falls High School student Miles Hogan presented the story of U.S. Army veteran Ed Bushey, of Hudson Falls, who participated in many battles in subzero temperatures. He was part of a contingent that was pushed back to Seoul by Chinese troops.
“They attacked us in human waves — charging and yelling,” he said. “The Chinese chased us further south until we reached the 38th parallel north of Seoul and held a line at that position.”
Glens Falls High School senior Tess Harrington shared Queensbury resident Gene Slavin’s story. Slavin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was trained to be a radar operator. He was assigned to a destroyer that had many missions to escort large aircraft carriers. In one instance, the U.S. bombed power plants in North Korea. A total of 400 planes launched from aircraft carriers that his ship was protecting. All returned safely.
The scariest moment was when the USS Barton hit a mine and its commander and staff had to be evacuated to his destroyer.
Queensbury High School student Robbie Scheidegger shared the story of Walter Duckett, a deceased veteran from Queensbury who served in the U.S. Army. He was dropped right into the action.
“We were in combat almost immediately — fought our way to Seoul and pushed north,” Scheidegger said. “We walked everywhere. We were never in a truck. We were always on the advance. We were never forced back.”
He recalled an intense firefight between late November and mid-December, when 120,000 Chinese troops surrounded the 30,000 U.S. troops. The Americans were given orders to dig foxholes and hunker down.
“All we could do was huddle together, with snow piled around us,” he said.
They were called the “Chosen Frozen of the Forgotten War.”
When given the order to break formation, they had to fight their way up 70 miles, often in hand-to-hand combat.
“The Chinese were everywhere. They looked like ants and covered that whole mountainside. I’ll never forget that site,” Scheidegger said.
Lake George High School senior Joseph Cocozza told the story of U.S. Army veteran Emil Lindstrand, who lives in Queensbury.
Lindstrand served in North Africa and participated in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge during World War II, according to Cocozza. However, this time it was different.
“In Korea, we would push north and get pushed back. In Europe, we take some ground and hold it,” Cocozza stated.
Some battles lasted as long as 55 days.
Cocozza told a story about how a fellow soldier played dead for 24 hours in the freezing weather, while the Chinese walked around killing other American soldiers with bayonets.
Haily Collins shared the experience of Stuart Queen, of Granville, who served in the U.S. Navy, helping blockade the coast to prevent supplies from reaching North Korea. It was a difficult job because the harbor was filled with mines.
“There was only one kind of job to do — a perfect one,” she said.
The students were judged on their presentation. First place went to Cocozza. Hogan earned second place and Scheidegger third. They each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Makayla Coalts, a Lake George High School student, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”
This is the fourth year for the speaker series. Shawn Lamouree, vice president of the Sons of the American Legion, said the purpose of the contest is to promote patriotism and show appreciation for veterans. People sometimes take for granted the freedoms they have in this country, he said.
“It’s very evident that we’re losing many, many of our veterans and it’s important we remember what they’ve done,” he said.
