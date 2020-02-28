Korean War veterans' stories shared by students

Lindstrand served in North Africa and participated in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge during World War II, according to Cocozza. However, this time it was different.

“In Korea, we would push north and get pushed back. In Europe, we take some ground and hold it,” Cocozza stated.

Some battles lasted as long as 55 days.

Cocozza told a story about how a fellow soldier played dead for 24 hours in the freezing weather, while the Chinese walked around killing other American soldiers with bayonets.

Haily Collins shared the experience of Stuart Queen, of Granville, who served in the U.S. Navy, helping blockade the coast to prevent supplies from reaching North Korea. It was a difficult job because the harbor was filled with mines.

“There was only one kind of job to do — a perfect one,” she said.

The students were judged on their presentation. First place went to Cocozza. Hogan earned second place and Scheidegger third. They each received a $1,000 scholarship.

Makayla Coalts, a Lake George High School student, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”