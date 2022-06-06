Korean War veterans organization to disband

Paul O'Keefe graduated from high school in 1950. Four days later, the Korean War began.

O'Keefe has served as commander of Adirondack Chapter No. 60 of the Korean War Veterans Association for two years.

But with most of its members in their 90s, the Adirondack Chapter is disbanding.

O'Keefe blamed the dissolution of the group on “old age.” He said Korean War veteran organizations around the country are all experiencing the same problem.

“We’re fading out. Just like our poor World War II guys,” said O’Keefe, 90.

At least 20 of the 100 members have died in the last two years, some from COVID-19 and others from old age.

"It seems like everyone started to go downhill all at once,” said Lois Miner, a member of the group.

The organization has five open officer positions and cannot find anyone to fill them.

“They’re just not able to do it all anymore. It’s very sad. It’s very, very sad,” Miner said. Her husband served in Germany during the Korean War.

The Korean War was fought between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953. The war began on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea. The fighting ended with an armistice on July 27, 1953.

The Korean War Veterans Association will officially disband on July 27, 69 years after the conflict ended.

To mark the occasion, the association will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. on July 27 at the Korean War Memorial in Crandall Park in Glens Falls. The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon at the Ambrosia Diner near Northway Exit 19 in Queensbury.

The July 27 ceremony will be the “last hurrah” for the Adirondack Chapter, O'Keefe added.

The organization has traditionally welcomed all veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, or veterans’ spouses, widows, family and friends.

O'Keefe still plans to remain active as chaplain for several different groups and will continue to serve as chaplain for the state organization.

“It’s been a pleasure,” he said. “I’ve made some good friends.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

