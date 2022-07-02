Korean War veteran remembers the 'forgotten war'

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Antonio Spizzo walked out toward his garden, where he spends time grooming his tomato plants, tending to his raspberries and growing giant cucumbers.

“It’s a big part of his life,” said his partner Jackie Russo. “He loves the garden.”

The South Glens Falls resident grew up on Fifth Avenue in Whitehall. His father used to grow 250 tomato plants in his garden. His mother would squish each tomato by hand before canning them.

“Whitehall, I’ll tell ya, was one of the most beautiful towns,” said Spizzo, 92. “There was something like anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people, and you could walk down the street and call everybody by their name.”

Italian immigrants — like Spizzo’s parents — flocked to the community to work on the railroad. The women worked in the silk mill and coat shop. Whitehall was known for its powerhouse sports teams.

Spizzo was supposed to graduate with the Class of 1948, but he left school in 1947 at age 17 to join the Army with several of his buddies. They all wanted to be paratroopers.

His parents didn’t want him to go.

“I conned my parents that I wouldn’t pass the physical, because I had a bum shoulder,” Spizzo said. “And to make a long story short, I was the only one that passed the physical.”

He quickly changed his enlistment so he could stay with his buddies, and they all joined the Army. When they called his name, that’s when he realized that his parents — who couldn’t read or write — had spelled the family name wrong on his birth certificate.

For 17 years, he thought his name was spelled and pronounced “Spiezio.”

He was sent to Fort Dix in New Jersey for basic training then on to Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg, California, before he was sent overseas to Korea.

Following World War II, the peninsula of Korea was split in half at the 38th Parallel into North Korea, protected by the Soviets, and South Korea, protected primarily by the United States.

He was stationed in ASCOM City in South Korea. ASCOM was an acronym for Army Service Command XXIV Corps located in Incheon’s Bupyeong district. He worked as a driver for a sergeant in the engineering department.

He was in Korea a little more than a year and then was sent to Japan for another year.

“I was supposed to come home, and then the captain called me in the office,” Spizzo said. “He says, ‘All packed and ready to go home, huh?’ I says, ‘Yup.’ He says, ‘Well, unpack. You’re not going home.’”

Because of his familiarity with the region, Spizzo was sent back to Korea on July 1, 1950. North Korea had invaded South Korea, which prompted what was considered a “police action” at the time. We now call it the Korean War.

‘All hell broke loose’

The first few days back in Korea serving with the 21st Infantry Regiment were nice, he said.

Until July 4.

“I made the remark to the guys, I says, ‘Today’s the Fourth of July,’ I says, ‘fireworks,’” Spizzo recalled. “I no sooner said that and all hell broke loose. A bunch of tanks went up. Very few came back, and then we got overrun.”

The Americans were unprepared for war, he said.

“The weapons we had, 90% of them didn’t work,” he said. “They were all for show, our rifles and different things.”

He likened their weapons to shiny parade guns.

“I had one of the few rifles that worked,” he said. “I took care of my weapon. I had a carbine .45 and one rifle.”

Their sleeping bags were two blankets sewn together, which left him shivering at night.

“When we went over there, we had no kind of modern weapons,” he said. “Most of the guys didn’t even know how to load a bazooka. They’d shoot, and it’d hit the tanks and it’d bounce right off. It wouldn’t even explode.”

He remembers Washing Machine Charlies — pilots known for nocturnal attacks — would fly over and drop mortar shells during the night.

“I’d been someplace two or three days and hadn’t gotten any sleep,” Spizzo recalled. “I woke up in the morning, and there were all kinds of blocks and concrete and stuff all over the place. I said, ‘What in the hell happened?’ They said, ‘We got shelled. Didn’t you wake up?’ I said, ‘Hell no.’”

Eventually, he was given a mine detector, an instrument he had never used before. They also handed him boxes of dynamite and told him he would be clearing mine fields, a job he was not prepared for. He studied pamphlets to learn how to handle the dynamite.

Spizzo was charged with investigating anyone who crossed at his checkpoint. He didn’t know it at the time, but someone took a picture of him swiping a Korean woman’s bundle, which she carried on top of her head.

“That thing was going off like an alarm clock,” said Spizzo, who noted that the bundle was filled with metal cooking utensils.

Just half a mile away, the U.S. Air Force was bombing with napalm, a burning gel that could wipe out hundreds of enemy troops at a time.

His job was to check anyone coming through the checkpoint for weapons.

“I had Korean Constabulary working with me,” Spizzo recalled. “They said check their hands, the men, when they come through. He said, ‘If they’ve got callouses, let them through, because they’re farmers. If they don’t have callouses, they’re soldiers.’”

The photograph was published in newspapers all around the country in January 1951. Just the day before, Spizzo’s parents received a telegram from the War Office informing them that he was missing in action.

His brother, John, was headed to church and was stopped on Whitehall’s Main Street by a guy who had a copy of the newspaper with Spizzo’s picture in it.

“He said, ‘Did you see today’s paper?’ My brother said, ‘Nah, we don’t get the paper.’ He handed him a Daily News and he left his car right on the main drag and he ran home,” he said.

Spizzo’s parents were relieved to see that their son was alive and well and not missing in action like the telegram indicated. The misunderstanding was due to an interrupted shower.

“I was getting washed up, and I took my dog tags off, and I’d laid them down,” Spizzo said. “And then we got hit, and I just grabbed my clothes and took off.”

Someone found his dog tags and sent a message over the radio that he was missing.

Coming home

When he finally left Korea, he returned home to Fifth Avenue in Whitehall.

“After about a week, it was like I’d never left home,” he said.

He went to work on the railroad, but when that went downhill, he worked in the coat shop. Then he worked in construction and helped build the bakery for the Silver Diner.

He didn’t feel famous, even though his picture was printed in newspapers across the country.

In fact, he felt bitter for some time because veterans of the Korean conflict were never properly recognized as veterans of a foreign war. When he tried to join the VFW, he was initially turned away because Korea was considered a “police action.”

The Disabled American Veterans organization, he said, recognized those who fought in World War II and Vietnam, but not the men who fought in Korea.

“For years I wouldn’t join the American Legion or any of them,” he said. “But then I had a produce business in Florida, and I used to stop at the VFW, the American Legion, DAV, and I joined those places.”

Now that many of the Korean War veterans are aging and dying, the Adirondack Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association is disbanding on July 27, exactly 69 years after the conflict ended.

To mark the occasion, the association will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. on July 27 at the Korean War Memorial in Crandall Park in Glens Falls. The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon at the Ambrosia Diner near Northway Exit 19 in Queensbury.

Spizzo said he is no longer bitter, but does still believe Korea is the “forgotten war.”

“We lost as many men in a shorter period of time than the Vietnam War,” he said, adding, “We never got nothing.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.